Florida State football quarterback Jordan Travis returns after early exit vs. Syracuse

Florida State football quarterback Jordan Travis returned to the game after leaving the first half of the game against Syracuse with an apparent injury to his left hand near the end of the first half.

Travis was favoring his left hand/wrist area after taking a big hit from the Syracuse defense with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

He stayed in for the following two downs, handing the ball off on second down to Lawarance Toafili and throwing a short screen pass to Trey Benson on third down before immediately running to the locker room just before the half ended.

The Seminoles are already hurting on offense, with wide receiver Johnny Wilson out due to injury.

In the first half, Travis was 14-23 passing, for 186 yards and two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing). FSU leads the Orange 17-3 at halftime.

Freshman quarterback Brock Glenn (hand) is not dressed out and has been ruled out by head coach Mike Norvell. Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy are two backups.

Keon Coleman has led the way for the Seminoles with six receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jordan Travis: FSU football QB forced out of game early vs. Syracuse