Florida State football prepares for 'tough, physical' Virginia Tech squad

The Week 6 matchup between No. 5 Florida State football and Virginia Tech could be a big turning point for both teams.

The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and Hokies (2-1, 1-0) will face off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium (Broadcast: ABC).

Two weeks off its first win at Clemson since 2013 and fresh off a bye, FSU is ready to get back into the swing of things and prove that it's a College Football Playoff contender. In a similar light, the Hokies have begun to turn things around too.

They are fresh off a dominant win over Pittsburgh. While the Panthers are not one of the better teams in the ACC, Virginia Tech proved that it is a force to reckon with. In the 38-21 victory, the Hokies combined for 428 yards of offense and five touchdowns, all of which involved quarterback Kyron Drones.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Hokies smothered Pitt on the ground, allowing only 38 rushing yards on the night. Considering that FSU's rushing game has been struggling lately, it could be a factor in Virginia Tech pulling off an upset.

"This is a Virginia Tech team that's coming off a great performance," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "They were dominant against Pitt. Really did an outstanding job of running the football."

The biggest thing that FSU coordinators and coaches noticed is that the Hokies are a team that not only understands their assignments but executes them.

"I think what they did fundamentally was that they tackled well," offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "They didn’t miss any tackles and they were able to penetrate the front a little bit.

"I think Pitt was having some troubles with injuries up front, so that takes into account too. In the end, as you watch the defense, as you go through the season, they are getting better, which you should and what we’re looking for."

The Hokies have shown that they are physical and efficient, which is a lethal weapon for any team. Even on offense, its quarterback has proven to be a force on the ground. Drones, standing at 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, doesn't fit the usual quarterback stature but makes it work.

Drones flexed his versatility against Pitt, throwing three touchdowns and rushing for two.

"You really liked the quarterback, what he was able to do," Norvell said. "He's a big kid. I think he's close to almost 240 pounds there. He's got the right mindset and how to play."

"They did some direct quarterback runs with him. That's going to be a big part of what they do, but the running back, offensive line did a nice job there at the line of scrimmage."

Up and down the roster, FSU is preparing for a physical game against the Hokies. It's a team that Norvell said is explosive and will challenge it all around.

"You saw toughness. It was put on display, and then they showed some of the explosiveness of being able to throw the ball down the field," Norvell said. "It presents a challenge for us, but defensively it's a very well-coached team...Very sound, aggressive attack style defense in what they do."

3 keys to the game

1. Match Virginia Tech's physicality

Norvell and the rest of the players have emphasized how big and aggressive Virginia Tech has been this season. Atkins said in Monday's press conference that the Hokies are a team that completes their tackles, executing at nearly every opportunity they get.

The Hokie defense has logged over 300 tackles on the year and forced their opponents to cough up the ball three times. In addition, the secondary has recorded three interceptions. FSU by no means has a weak defense, but it needs to match the intensity of whatever the Hokies will bring to Doak on Saturday.

In addition to matching energy, this could be a game where we could really see the Seminoles' defense dominant and suppress what is considered a strong side for the Hokies.

2. Execute on the "money downs"

One of the biggest points of concern over the past two weeks for FSU has been its lack of ability to convert on third down. The Seminoles rank 85th in the country in third-down conversions, successfully converting on only 38 percent of their attempts.

Ranked in the top 50 in total offense, that number could be a lot higher if the Seminoles were able to execute. At home in a game it is heavily favored in, and coming off a week where a good chunk of practices was focused on third-down conversions, FSU should have no problem moving the ball up and down the field.

Considering that the run game needs to get going as well, this could be a chance for the Seminoles to kill two birds with one stone.

3. Aim to play a complete game

FSU has yet to have a game where it has dominated from quarter to quarter. It had a dominant performance against Southern Miss but struggled to get going in the beginning. It built up a large lead against Boston College but nearly saw all of it come crashing down.

The two other matchups, against LSU and Clemson, were close for the majority of the game. Opening up a three-game home stand, heavily favored to win in all of them, the door is wide open for the Seminoles to show that they are a top-four team in the country and can play three complete games.

Norvell has said that he doesn't feel like the Seminoles have played their best or a complete game yet. That could easily start this Saturday.

Virginia Tech players to watch

Offense: Kyron Drones, So., Quarterback

Norvell has talked about the build of Drones before and how he doesn't fit the usual profile of a quarterback. The Baylor transfer has been a unique and talented addition to the Hokies roster.

While he's only played three full games this season, he's accounted for 618 passing yards and 205 rushing yards, scoring four touchdowns through the air and four more on the ground. The numbers show a nice balance to his game.

Against Pitt, he threw for 228 yards, rushed for 41 yards and combined for five touchdowns. Coming off a dominant performance against the Panthers, he could be finding his form and hitting his stride.

Defense: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Jr., Defensive lineman

One of the top pass rush defenders in the nation, Powell-Ryland could be a serious problem for the FSU offense if he is able to break through the Seminoles' offensive line. According to PFF, he holds a 79.4 pass-rush grade and a 77.3 defensive grade.

Against Old Dominion, he logged an impressive 91.6 pass-rush grade, the highest of his entire career. He's posted three sacks and 18 QB hurries so far this season. He's also no stranger to FSU as he is a Florida transfer, who recorded a pass deflection in last season's game.

Not only is Powell-Ryland a defensive weapon for the Hokies, but his familiarity with the offense in front of him could be a major game-changer.

History

These ACC foes meet for the meet for the 38th time on Saturday and for the first time in five years. FSU leads the all-time series 23-13-1.

Their last meeting was in 2018 in Tallahassee, seeing the Hokies walk away with a dominant 24-3 victory. FSU went 5-7 that season.

The next season, in 2019, FSU went 6-7 seeing then-head coach Willie Taggert fired following a loss to rival Miami. Norvell was hired in December.

The Seminoles' longest win streak (12 games) over the Hokies lasted 29 seasons from 1976 to 2005. Virginia Tech has won three of the last five meetings since 2007.

FSU's largest win was in a 41-7 result in 1989. Virginia Tech's largest victory over the Seminoles was in 1974 with a 56-21 result.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0)

When/where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football faces 'physical' Virginia Tech team following bye week