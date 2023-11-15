Florida State football’s playoff path still clear in new CFP rankings

Florida State remains one of the College Football Playoff frontrunners after sticking at No. 4 when the selection committee unveiled its latest rankings Tuesday.

The Seminoles were also fourth in the last two rankings and stayed ahead of No. 5 Washington, the undefeated Pac-12 frontrunner.

Georgia passed Ohio State for the top spot after the Bulldogs crushed now-No. 13 Mississippi. Michigan stayed at No. 3.

If there’s a concern for the ‘Noles, it’s farther down the rankings. The Seminoles’ lone win over a team in Tuesday’s rankings came in the opener against No. 15 LSU. FSU will, however, likely face another (No. 10 Louisville) in the Dec. 2 ACC championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Committee chairperson Boo Corrigan did, however, offer a jolt of optimism about the Seminoles’ last game.

“Don’t undersell the Miami-Florida State rivalry …” Corrigan said on ESPN’s weekly show.

That’s more evidence that the committee didn’t ding FSU for only beating the Hurricanes by a touchdown.

FSU will not be unable to pad its strength of schedule much during the rest of the regular season. The ‘Noles host North Alabama this weekend in their home finale before facing a Gators team that will enter with no more than six wins.

Michael Penix Jr.’s Huskies have already beaten three ranked teams (No. 6 Oregon, No. 17 Arizona and No. 22 Utah) and play No. 11 Oregon State this weekend.

Because Ohio State and Michigan play each other at the end of the regular season, it’s reasonable to expect movement in the top four. That also means there’s probably enough room in the field for FSU and Washington — as long as both remain undefeated.

History also suggests the field is far from set at this point. Though the top four teams in last year’s third rankings all made the final four, most other years have been fluid. After the third set of rankings in 2014, Dan Mullen’s Mississippi State team was still No. 1; his Bulldogs did not make the playoff. Miami was third heading into Week 12 in 2017 before falling out of the mix.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. Florida State (10-0)

5. Washington (10-0)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Alabama (9-1)

9. Missouri (8-2)

10. Louisville (9-1)

11. Oregon State (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

13. Mississippi (8-2)

14. Oklahoma (8-2)

15. LSU (7-3)

16. Iowa (8-2)

17. Arizona (7-3)

18. Tennessee (7-3)

19. Notre Dame (7-3)

20. North Carolina (8-2)

21. Kansas State (7-3)

22. Utah (7-3)

23. Oklahoma State (7-3)

24. Tulane (9-1)

25. Kansas (7-3)

