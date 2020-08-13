Florida State football players say program lied to them about COVID-19 conditions

Florida State wide receiver Warren Thompson penned a lengthy letter on Thursday claiming that the program has lied to players about COVID-19 conditions.

The letter he published on Twitter and Instagram follows up tweets from other wide receivers referencing “lies.”

The letter arrives as the ACC maintains plans to carry on with a football season as the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed fall sports.

‘I have been lied to multiple times’

“Being a student athlete is difficult during this time and the proper leadership regarding these problems does not exist,” Thompson wrote. “During this entire week of camp I have been lied to multiple times about the conditions of other players (sic) health as well as mine. ...

“I have been ridiculed about speaking regarding this issue and it needs to be addressed for myself to safely continue the season. ... The lies from our leaders have backed myself into a corner putting my overall well being in jeopardy.”

The entirety of Thompson’s letter can be seen below.

Other FSU players express concern

Thompson’s letter follows up a tweet from fellow FSU receiver D.J. Matthews referencing “lies.”

Matthews tweeted then deleted on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry retweeted Matthews.

He later tweeted this.

Terry’s guardian Cindy Rewis demanded “answers” and “the truth” from FSU and first-year head coach Mike Norvell.

Seminoles players come to program’s defense

Meanwhile other FSU players defended the program. Safety Jaiden Woodbey wrote that the training staff “has been doing everything in their power to keep us safe.”

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. tweeted that he feels safe.

Former FSU fullback Freddie Stevenson, who last played for the Seminoles in 2016, tweeted that “we can’t use you” to anyone who “ain’t all in” with the program.

Coach Mike Norvell: some claims ‘untrue’

Norvell responded to the criticism in a video conference with reporters after practice Thursday morning. He called the claims disappointing and defended FSU’s COVID-19 process as transparent.

“I will say there are some aspects of what I have heard that are untrue,” he said. "And at the end of the day, I stand by the transparency of what we've had. This is who we are. It was disappointing to hear that, once again, there is some disconnect.”

First-year head coach Mike Norvell labeled some of the claims made by FSU players as "untrue." (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

More from Yahoo Sports: