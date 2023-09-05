Florida State football makes big jump into top 5 in AP and US LBM Coaches polls

Florida State football is moving up the polls following its dominant 45-24 victory over No. 5 LSU on Sunday.

The Seminoles (1-0) jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 in the US LBM Coaches Poll (USA Today Coaches Poll) and they jumped from No. 8 to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll.

It is their highest ranking since they opened the 2017 season ranked No. 3. FSU jumped No. 5 Ohio State to enter the top four and a potential College Football Playoff spot in the rankings.

It's the highest in-season ranking for FSU since 2016.

The Seminoles received three first-place votes, which was the second most behind two-time defending champions No. 1 Georgia.

Elsewhere in the US LBM Poll, the Tigers (0-1) fell to No. 14 in this week's poll. Elsewhere in the poll, Clemson dropped from No. 9 to No. 21 following a 28-7 loss to Duke. The Blue Devils moved into the poll at No. 24 after defeating Clemson.

The previously un-ranked Deion Sanders' led Colorado team jumped to No. 25 after an upset victory over TCU.

In the AP Poll, LSU fell to No. 14, while Clemson is now No. 25, falling behind No. 21 Duke. The Buffaloes are No. 22.

Three FSU football players - quarterback Jordan Travis, wide receiver Keon Coleman and offensive lineman Bless Harris were named ACC Players of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference.

QUARTERBACK – Jordan Travis, Florida State, QB, West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Heisman Trophy candidate threw for 342 yards with a career-high four touchdown passes in FSU's 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU at the Camping World Kickoff game in Orlando, Florida. He tied his career high with five total touchdowns after adding a one-yard touchdown run, the 25th of his career. His 380 yards of total offense are the fifth-most in a game this season, while nationally, he is the only player with at least four touchdown passes and a touchdown run against a top-five team in the regular season over the past 10 seasons.

RECEIVER – Keon Coleman, Florida State, WR, Opelousas, La.

Coleman caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns, including a 40-yard touchdown on his first catch as a Seminole in Florida State’s 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU. In the season opener, he recorded the first three-touchdown game for a Nole since 2017 and the first in an opener since 2013. The three touchdown grabs were the most in an FSU debut in school history, as the first two TD catches gave FSU a lead and then tied the game en route to the win.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Bless Harris, Florida State, LT, New Orleans, La.

Ranked as FSU's top-graded offensive lineman in the 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU, Harris entered the game for an injured player at the end of the first quarter and played the rest of the way, logging 55 snaps. He was part of the FSU offensive line that did not allow a sack for just the 16th time over the last decade and the second time in the last two years against LSU. Behind Harris and the offensive line, quarterback Jordan Travis set a career-high with four touchdown passes and tied a career-high with five total touchdowns in the top-5 win.

The blurbs on the players come from the ACC.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. X FSU (1-0) vs. Southern Mississippi (1-0)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ACC Network/94.9 FM

