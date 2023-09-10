Florida State football jumps into top 3 in both AP and US LBM Coaches polls

Florida State football is a top-three team in multiple polls.

The Seminoles (2-0) jumped to No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday afternoon. They were also No. 3 in the Associated Press Poll released just after 2 p.m.

It marks the highest in-season ranking for the Seminoles since the 2016 season. In both polls, No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan, are the only teams ahead of FSU.

FSU began the season as the No. 8 team in the country but dominant wins over then-No. 5 LSU (45-24) in Orlando and Southern Miss (66-13) have moved up big time in the polls.

In the Coaches Poll, conducted by USA Today, the Seminoles jumped two spots from last week, jumping now No. 4 Ohio State and No. 10 Alabama (which lost to No. 6 Texas on Saturday).

Also in the Coaches Poll, ACC opponents ranked are No. 20 Duke, No. 22 Clemson and No. 23 Miami. The Hurricanes are coming off an impressive win over Texas A&M over the weekend.

In the AP poll, the Seminoles jumped the Crimson Tide, which fell from No. 3 to No. 10 following their loss to the Longhorns. Texas is at No. 4 behind FSU.

The Blue Devils sit at No. 21, while the Hurricanes jump from unranked to No. 22 this week. Clemson is the first team out, receiving votes but not garnering enough for a top-25 spot.

The Seminoles are scheduled to travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for their ACC opener against Boston College at noon Saturday.

Watch out: Florida State football offense still hasn't played its best game yet | Kassim

'Plant the spear.' FSU radio announcer Jeff Culhane feels at home in Tallahassee

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 4 FSU (2-0) at Boston College (1-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 16, noon.; Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JackGWilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Seminoles on the rise in AP, US LBM polls with 2-0 start