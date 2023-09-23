Florida State football, Jordan Travis outlast Clemson in OT thriller

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 4 Florida State and star quarterback Jordan Travis completed a changing-of-the-guard victory, finding a way to overcome a sloppy start and chaotic fourth quarter to win an 31-24 overtime thriller at Clemson on Saturday. Travis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman to win it in overtime.

It was the Seminoles’ first win over the Tigers since a 2014 win, also in overtime. It was also their first victory at Memorial Stadium since the 2013 national championship run.

FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) has a lot to clean up after Saturday. But with two marquee wins (including a season-opening win over LSU), the ‘Noles remain a College Football Playoff frontrunner with the best pair of wins of any team in the country. Clemson (2-2, 0-2) saw its playoff hopes and perch atop the ACC disappear.

FSU’s late heroics were necessary because its defense continued the sloppiness it showed in last week’s too-close-for-comfort win at Boston College. After a pass interference penalty bumped Clemson back to first and 25, the Tigers found a way to continue the drive. Star running back Will Shipley caught a screen pass with too much open air around him, juked one would-be tackler and jumped over another for 18 yards. FSU also allowed a fourth-and-1 conversion during Clemson’s 15-play field goal drive.

The ‘Noles allowed one of the least explosive offenses in the nation to have three plays of at least 25 yards in the first half alone. They, too often, left Tigers open, whether it was receiver Tyler Brown soaring over the middle or tight end Jake Briningstool streaking down the sideline. Things might have been worse if Clemson hadn’t been without starting receiver Antonio Williams.

Through four games, FSU’s defense has shown enough to be labeled as a legitimate liability, if not worse than that. The takeaway from the season-opening win over LSU was the way the Seminoles held those Tigers to only two field goals and a touchdown in five trips inside the red zone. In retrospect, perhaps the bigger issue is that LSU had five trips that deep, period.

But Travis kept FSU in the game, as he has for much of the past two seasons. He shrugged off an early 10-0 deficit in the second quarter with back-to-back strong drives. He kept the first alive by wiggling past star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter on a fourth-and-1 rushing conversion. He finished it by looking and faking right, then finding Coleman open over the middle for a touchdown.

Travis’ second touchdown was even more impressive. He powered up the middle on a sneak, then bounced right and kept fighting on his way into the end zone. It was the 81st touchdown he was responsible in his career, which tied him with FSU legend Chris Weinke for the most in program history.

Travis hit Johnny Wilson on a 41-yard bomb to start the second half. That led to a 48-yard field goal that tied the score at 17.

Clemson answered with a 77-yard drive, aided by a face mask penalty and a third-and-9 conversion. Shipley capped it off with a short touchdown rush.

It looked as if the Tigers were going to pull away after FSU missed two tackles on a 46-yard rush by Phil Mafah. That’s when linebacker Kalen DeLoach delivered one of the biggest plays of his career. He crushed quarterback Cade Klubnik on a blitz and knocked the ball loose. It bounced off Braden Fiske and back to DeLoach, who ran 56 yards to tie the score. It was FSU’s first scoop and score since Jermaine Johnson did it here two years ago.

The defense tightened up late. Clemson’s final drives included that fumble, two punts and an overtime stop.

Clemson had a chance to take the lead in the closing minutes, but Jonathan Weitz —the new kicker the Tigers essentially brought in off the streets this week — missed a 29-yarder wide left.

FSU took the lead in overtime when Travis broke Weinke’s record with a lob to Coleman in the right side of the end zone. It was the Seminoles’ first lead of the game and the 82nd total touchdown of Travis’ remarkable career.

’Nole notes

Starting safety Akeem Dent and left tackle Robert Scott were unavailable with injuries. They were replaced in the starting lineup by Kevin Knowles and Bless Harris. Starting center Maurice Smith returned after missing the last two games.

Clemson started three Tampa natives: center Will Putnam (Plant High), linebacker Wade Woodaz (Jesuit High) and punter Aidan Swanson (Jesuit/IMG Academy).

Saturday was the 55th anniversary of the first time the Tigers rubbed Howard’s Rock — the stone at the hill atop Memorial Stadium — on their way to take the field. It has become one of the best traditions and most famous entrances in college football.

