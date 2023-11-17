Florida State football to honor 16 athletes for Senior Day against North Alabama

Florida State football is set to honor 16 athletes in a Senior Day celebration before Saturday's game against North Alabama at Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on The CW Network.

Former FSU QB Jameis Winston will have his jersey retired following the first quarter.

Most of the players listed are redshirt seniors who have exhausted eligibility. There are a few who have remaining eligibility and could return in 2024.

(Participation or non-participation does not necessarily indicate anything for next year for guys who have eligibility remaining):

Defensive back Danj Altine

Linebacker Tatum Bethune

Defensive lineman Dennis Briggs

Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach

Safety Akeem Dent

Offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Defensive back Renardo Green

Defensive back Jarrian Jones

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett

Offensive lineman Casey Roddick

Long snapper James Rosenberry

Offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)

Quarterback Jordan Travis

Defensive lineman Jared Verse (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (10-0) vs. North Alabama (3-7)

When/where: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: The CW Network/94.9 FM

