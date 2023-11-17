Florida State football to honor 16 athletes for Senior Day against North Alabama
Florida State football is set to honor 16 athletes in a Senior Day celebration before Saturday's game against North Alabama at Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on The CW Network.
Former FSU QB Jameis Winston will have his jersey retired following the first quarter.
Most of the players listed are redshirt seniors who have exhausted eligibility. There are a few who have remaining eligibility and could return in 2024.
(Participation or non-participation does not necessarily indicate anything for next year for guys who have eligibility remaining):
Defensive back Danj Altine
Linebacker Tatum Bethune
Defensive lineman Dennis Briggs
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)
Linebacker Kalen DeLoach
Safety Akeem Dent
Offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske
Defensive back Renardo Green
Defensive back Jarrian Jones
Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett
Offensive lineman Casey Roddick
Long snapper James Rosenberry
Offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)
Quarterback Jordan Travis
Defensive lineman Jared Verse (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 4 FSU (10-0) vs. North Alabama (3-7)
When/where: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Doak Campbell Stadium
TV/Radio: The CW Network/94.9 FM
