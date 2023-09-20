Florida State football freshman quarterback out for a few weeks due to injury

The Florida State quarterback room took a hit during the Southern Miss game Sept. 9.

Seminoles’ head coach Mike Norvell revealed freshman backup quarterback Brock Glenn suffered an injury during his one drive during a 66-13 victory over the Golden Eagles.

He has not been observed at practice since the game. Norvell said Glenn could return this season.

"He'll be out for a few weeks," Norvell said following Wednesday's practice. "He's not available but we'll get him back within the season. Just continue to progress with him."

Glenn came on as the third quarterback behind Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker for No. 3 FSU (2-0) during the fourth quarter. The freshman did not attempt a pass but took his first collegiate snap for a 34-yard gain on a scramble after seeing no one open up.

He finished with two rushes for 32 yards. His drive ended with a long touchdown run from running back Caziah Holmes.

Duffy came in following Glenn’s lone drive of the game.

Glenn was in heavy competition with Rodemaker for the backup role and seemed to be comfortably in as the third QB ahead of Duffy.

He has been constantly praised for his poise and maturity as a freshman since coming to FSU.

While attending Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Glenn accounted for more than 4,500 yards of total offense and 68 touchdowns.

With the news, Rodemaker will continue to serve as the immediate backup to Travis, with Duffy serving as the third QB.

Walk-ons Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant are also on the FSU roster as QBs. Grant attended the local Maclay High.

The Seminoles take on Clemson at noon Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 4 FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson (2-1, 0-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon.; Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JackGWilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

