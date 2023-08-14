Florida State football cracks top 10 in preseason AP poll
Florida State football’s offseason of hype was reflected in Monday’s preseason Associated Press top 25 poll.
The Seminoles start the season at No. 8 in the rankings, three spots higher than they finished last season after beating Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.
It’s the first time FSU has started the season ranked since 2018 — Willie Taggart’s debut — and the highest the Seminoles have been ranked at any point since starting the 2017 season third under Jimbo Fisher.
FSU’s Week 1 opponent, LSU, is also near the top of the rankings. The Tigers are fifth, setting up FSU’s first top-eight showdown since the 2017 opener against Alabama in Atlanta.
The Seminoles were the only state team to make the preseason top 25 and are one notch ahead of their top challenger in the ACC (Clemson).
The Gators received four votes. Florida’s schedule continues to look brutal after viewing the poll. The Gators play No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 FSU, No. 12 Tennessee and open the year at No. 14 Utah.
Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies are No. 23 on the list. Tulane is the only mid-major team represented; the reigning American Athletic Conference champions are 24th.
Georgia received 60 of the 63 first-place votes as the Bulldogs vie for a third consecutive national championship. No. 2 Michigan got two, and No. 3 Ohio State got the other.
AP top 25
No. 1 Georgia
No. 2 Michigan
No. 3 Ohio State
No. 4 Alabama
No. 5 LSU
No. 6 USC
No. 7 Penn State
No. 8. Florida State
No. 9 Clemson
No. 10 Washington
No. 11 Texas
No. 12 Tennessee
No. 13 Notre Dame
No. 14 Utah
No. 15 Oregon
No. 16 Kansas State
No. 17 TCU
No. 18 Oregon State
No. 19 Wisconsin
No. 20 Oklahoma
No. 21 North Carolina
No. 22 Ole Miss
No. 23 Texas A&M
No. 24 Tulane
No. 25 Iowa
Also receiving votes: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.
Matt Baker’s preseason AP top 25 ballot:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. Florida State
5. LSU
6. Alabama
7. USC
8. Texas
9. Washington
10. Clemson
11. Penn State
12. Utah
13. Notre Dame
14. Oregon
15. Tennessee
16. Wisconsin
17. Oregon State
18. Mississippi
19. Oklahoma
20. Kansas State
21. Texas A&M
22. North Carolina
23. Kentucky
24. TCU
25. Texas Tech
I published my AP top 25 ballot recently; I had FSU fourth and didn’t seriously consider any other teams from the state.
