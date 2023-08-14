Florida State football cracks top 10 in preseason AP poll

Florida State football’s offseason of hype was reflected in Monday’s preseason Associated Press top 25 poll.

The Seminoles start the season at No. 8 in the rankings, three spots higher than they finished last season after beating Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

It’s the first time FSU has started the season ranked since 2018 — Willie Taggart’s debut — and the highest the Seminoles have been ranked at any point since starting the 2017 season third under Jimbo Fisher.

FSU’s Week 1 opponent, LSU, is also near the top of the rankings. The Tigers are fifth, setting up FSU’s first top-eight showdown since the 2017 opener against Alabama in Atlanta.

The Seminoles were the only state team to make the preseason top 25 and are one notch ahead of their top challenger in the ACC (Clemson).

The Gators received four votes. Florida’s schedule continues to look brutal after viewing the poll. The Gators play No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 FSU, No. 12 Tennessee and open the year at No. 14 Utah.

Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies are No. 23 on the list. Tulane is the only mid-major team represented; the reigning American Athletic Conference champions are 24th.

Georgia received 60 of the 63 first-place votes as the Bulldogs vie for a third consecutive national championship. No. 2 Michigan got two, and No. 3 Ohio State got the other.

AP top 25

No. 1 Georgia

No. 2 Michigan

No. 3 Ohio State

No. 4 Alabama

No. 5 LSU

No. 6 USC

No. 7 Penn State

No. 8. Florida State

No. 9 Clemson

No. 10 Washington

No. 11 Texas

No. 12 Tennessee

No. 13 Notre Dame

No. 14 Utah

No. 15 Oregon

No. 16 Kansas State

No. 17 TCU

No. 18 Oregon State

No. 19 Wisconsin

No. 20 Oklahoma

No. 21 North Carolina

No. 22 Ole Miss

No. 23 Texas A&M

No. 24 Tulane

No. 25 Iowa

Also receiving votes: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.

Matt Baker’s preseason AP top 25 ballot:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. LSU

6. Alabama

7. USC

8. Texas

9. Washington

10. Clemson

11. Penn State

12. Utah

13. Notre Dame

14. Oregon

15. Tennessee

16. Wisconsin

17. Oregon State

18. Mississippi

19. Oklahoma

20. Kansas State

21. Texas A&M

22. North Carolina

23. Kentucky

24. TCU

25. Texas Tech

I published my AP top 25 ballot recently; I had FSU fourth and didn’t seriously consider any other teams from the state.

