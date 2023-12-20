Florida State football coordinator, assistant coaches talk about 2024 recruiting class

Florida State football signed 22 total players to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

The Seminoles (13-0) are poised to sign the best recruiting class under fourth-year head coach Mike Norvell.

Norvell spoke to the media about the recruiting class and was followed by his assistant coaches.

Here are videos and snippets of what coordinators and assistant coaches who spoke to the Democrat had to say Wednesday about the signing class.

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins talks about the four offensive linemen FSU signed, the offense and other tidbits on signing day.

Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz

Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz talked to the Democrat about Luke Kromenhoek, how FSU invested in him early and what his ceiling is.

General Manager of Personnel Darrick Yray

FSU General Manager of Personnel Darrick Yray talks about roster construction and what's next for FSU football when it comes to building its roster for 2024 and beyond.

Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans

FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans talks about the receivers the Seminoles signed in the 2024 recruiting class.

Tight ends coach Chris Thomsen

FSU tight ends coach Chris Tomsen talks about Landen Thomas and his fit into the Seminoles offense.

Running backs coach David Johnson

FSU running backs coach David Johnson talks about Kam Davis and Micahi Danzy, how they fit into the Seminole's offense.

Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain

FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain talks about the four defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class for the Seminoles.

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

Below are the 21 recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2024 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.

Quarterback

4-star Luke Kromenhoek - Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga. - No. 5 quarterback, No. 54 overall

Running back

4-star Kameron Davis - Dougherty High - Albany, Ga. - No. 3 running back, No. 69 overall

Wide receiver

4-star Elijah Moore - Good Counsel High - Olney, Md. - No. 24 wide receiver, No. 167 overall

4-star Camdon Frier - Suwannee High - Live Oak - No. 67 wide receiver, No. 434 overall

Tight end

4-star Landen Thomas Colquitt County - Moultrie, Ga. - No. 5 tight end, No. 64 overall prospect

Athlete

4-star Lawayne McCoy - Miami Central High - Miami - No. 8 athlete, No. 194 overall

4-star Micahi Danzy - Florida High - Tallahassee, Fla. - No. 10 athlete, No. 214 overall

4-star BJ Gibson - Wilcox County - Rochelle, Ga. - No. 18 athlete, No. 396 overall

4-star Ricky Knight III - Cardinal Newman - West Palm Beach, Fla. - No. 22 athlete, No. 426 overall

Offensive line

4-star Jonathan Daniels - Pine Forest High - Pensacola, Fla. - No. 4 inside offensive lineman, No. 118 overall

4-star Manasse Itete - Central Catholic - Modesto, CA - No. 27 offensive tackle, No. 359 overall

3-star Tye Hylton - Oviedo High - Oviedo, Fla. - No. 48 offensive tackle, No. 686 overall

3-star Jayden Todd - West Laurens High - Dublin, Ga. - No. 85 offensive tackle, No. 1,111 overall

Linebacker

3-star Jayden Parrish - Atlantic High, Fla. - Delray Beach - No. 61 linebacker, No. 674 overall

3-star Timir Hickman-Collins - Fort Mill, S.C. - Indian Land High - No. 76 linebacker, No. 875 overall

Defensive Line

4-star DD Holmes - Gonzaga High - Washington, D.C. - No. 38 defensive lineman, No. 322 overall

3-star Jamorie Flagg - Booker T. Washington - Miami - No. 102 defensive lineman, No. 869 overall

Defensive back

4-star Charles Lester - Venice High - Venice, Fla. - No. 3 cornerback, No. 39 overall

4-star Cai Bates - Edgewater High - Orlando - No. 8 cornerback, No. 86 overall

4-star Jamari Howard - Norland High - Miami - No. 11 cornerback, No. 111 overall

Kicker

3-star Jake Weinberg - American Heritage Delray Beach - No. 6 kicker, No. 2,248 overall

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Alex Atkins, Patrick Surtain, FSU coaches talk 2024 recruiting class