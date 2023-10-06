Can Florida State football build on momentum against Virginia Tech? Here's our prediction.

Despite starting the season undefeated through five weeks of the college football season, it's been a rollercoaster for Florida State football.

The No. 5 Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) already have two season-defining wins over LSU and Clemson, but the team has shown enough kinks in the armor to cause concern in the fanbase about the chance to compete for a National Championship.

FSU hosts Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0) at Doak Campbell Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. (Broadcast: ABC).

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has led FSU to 10 straight victories dating back to last season and the team enters as 24-point favorites over the Hokies, per Bet Online, betting sides, as of Thursday morning.

FSU leads the all-time series between the two teams 23-13-1, but the teams have not faced off since the 2018 season when the Hokies knocked off FSU in Tallahassee.

Virginia Tech opened the season with a 36-17 win over Old Dominion before dropping three straight to Purdue (24-17), Rutgers (35-16) and Marshall (24-17). The Hokies knocked off Pittsburgh last week, 38-21, behind a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Kyron Drones.

Here's a look at how each FSU and Virginia Tech can win, as well as a prediction for the game.

Why Florida State will win

Establish the run early and let the rest of the offense perform.

That's the key for the Seminoles offense against the Hokies' defense, which is tied for 41st in the nation allowing 335.4 yards per game. V-Tech allows 5.32 yards per play, meaning the big play is available against them.

Even after limiting Pittsburgh to just 38 rushing yards last week, the Hokies enter Week 6 of the season 108th in the nation, allowing 177.6 rushing yards per game.

If the Seminole offensive line can open holes for running backs Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili and Rodney Hill, the rest of the offense will be able to execute at a high level.

The Hokies are 10th in the nation, allowing 157.8 yards passing per game and limiting opponents to 6.36 yards per throw. But it is fair to say they haven't faced a passing attack quite like the one FSU can throw on the field.

On defense, the Seminoles are going to need to find a way to contain Drones. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound quarterback is coming off a five-touchdown performance against the Panthers last week. In three full games, he is 50 for 86 passing for 578 yards and four touchdowns. He's added 59 rushes for 195 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

FSU had some issues containing LSU's Jaydon Daniels and a lot of difficulty stopping Boston College's Thomas Castellanos in the ground game, allowing the passing game to find its footing.

The Seminoles need to take away something from Drones early and make him one-dimensional.

Why Virginia Tech will win

There is a blueprint on how to beat the Seminoles, as the Eagles and Tigers showed in back-to-back weeks in road environments. It remains to be seen if that plan can carry over to Doak Campbell, but it's worth a shot for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech is going to need to hold the ball for long, sustained drives and win on third-down conversions.

Opponents are 30 for 57 on third down conversions against the Seminoles this season, the 36% rate of getting off the field on 'money downs' is tied for 49th in the nation. Particularly in the last two weeks, the Eagles and Tigers were 18 of 33 (55%), which would rank 129th out of 130 FBS teams this season.

If the VTech can control the ball and keep Jordan Travis on the sidelines, its chances of winning a closer, low-scoring affair go way up. That will be easier said than done, as the Hokies are 25 for 72 (35%) on third downs.

Third downs will be key on the other side of the ball, too. The Seminoles are 85th in the country in third down conversions, converting on only 18 of 47 attempts, on offense.

Against the Hokies, teams are 28 for 68 on third down (41%), which ranks 84th in the nation. Getting FSU off the field will be key for Virginia Tech.

FSU vs. Virginia Tech prediction

The Seminoles will score 21 points in the first quarter - including another defensive touchdown - and never look back.

Both Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman finish with more than 80 receiving yards and Ja'Khi Douglas in his season debut leads the team with 107 yards.

Benson will finish in triple digits for the first time in rushing yards, with Rodney Hill adding a career-high 65 yards. Backups will play following the first drive in the second half.

Ehsan Kassim's score prediction: Florida State 49, Virginia Tech 20

Jack William's score prediction: Florida State 45, Virginia Tech 13

"Quote It": Mike Norvell vs. Brent Pry

Mike Norvell, FSU: "This is a Virginia Tech team that's coming off a great performance. They were dominant against Pitt. Really did an outstanding job of running the football."

Brent Pry, VT: "We're excited about the opportunity at Florida State. Obviously, you put that film on, they're a good football team. They've got explosive players all over the place. They've learned how to win. They're well-coached. I've got a lot of respect for coach Norvell. I know it'll be a good atmosphere down there as well."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0)

When/where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

