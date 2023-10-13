Can Florida State football beat Syracuse and remain unbeaten? Here's our prediction.

Florida State is one of just 14 teams that remain unbeaten through the first six weeks of the college football season.

The path has not always been easy for the No. 4 Seminoles (5-0, 3-0 ACC) already have two season-defining wins over LSU and Clemson and a close call against Boston College on the road. But the team has shown enough to place it right in the thick of the College Football Playoffs and a potential chance to compete for a National Championship.

FSU hosts Syracuse (4-2, 0-2) at Doak Campbell Stadium at noon Saturday. (Broadcast: ABC).

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has led FSU to 11 straight victories dating back to last season and the team enters as 17.5-point favorites over the Orange, per Bet Online, betting sides, as of Thursday morning.

FSU leads the all-time series between the two teams 13-2, including a 38-3 victory at Syracuse last season. The Seminoles defeated the Orange 33-30 in their last matchup in Tallahassee in 2021.

Syracuse opened the season with four straight wins over Colgate (65-0), Western Michigan (48-7), Purdue (35-20) and Army (29-16). The Orange have however lost back-to-back contests against Clemson 31-14 and North Carolin (40-7).

Despite losing the past two games by a combined 50 points, the Orange should not be discounted, as Norvell has emphasized to his players and the local media throughout this week.

Here's a look at how each FSU and Syracuse can win, as well as a prediction for the game.

Why Florida State will win

FSU is the better football team on paper again this week. That's plain and simple. The Seminoles have more firepower on offense and defense than the Orange. If they play a complete game, this could actually become a blowout.

Seminole quarterback Jordan Travis has been elite this season in not turning the ball over with just one interception and his 2.8 turnover-worthy pass percentage rate is tied for 25th in the nation, per Pro Football Focus. He does not put the ball in harm's way and the Seminoles have not had a turnover in two games.

If FSU can avoid negative plays and turnovers, the offense should not have much issue putting up a lot of points and getting explosive plays.

The Seminoles will need to keep a close eye on Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader on defense, preferably by making him one-dimensional and not able to find holes throwing and running the ball. Despite a one-score performance against North Carolina last weekend, the Orange can be an explosive offense and put up points, if there are any lapses.

Why Syracuse will win

Syracuse's unique 3-3-5 defense will present challenges for the FSU offense, as it could be the most unique one they face this season.

The defense - which uses three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs - allows new defensive coordinator Rocky Long to create pressure in unique ways.

The Orange entered the weekend tied for the second-most sacks in the ACC with 18 sacks, which is also tied for 19th nationally and third in the ACC.

Travis was sacked twice against the Hokies and the protection broke down a couple of other times. If Syracuse gets constant pressure on Travis and stops Benson in the run game, they will be able to keep the FSU offense off the field and get more opportunities on offense.

Turnovers can also be a key. The Seminoles have not turned the ball over in back-to-back weeks. Syracuse is tied for 10th in the nation with 12 turnovers forced (six fumbles and six interceptions).

Shrader is a quarterback who could take advantage of an FSU defense that has been susceptible to running quarterbacks this season. On Syracuses' last visit to Tallahassee, Shrader rushed for 137 yards in a 33-30 loss. He has 71 rushes for 368 yards and six scores this season and has thrown for 1,272 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

FSU vs. Syracuse prediction

Ehsan Kassim's prediction: Florida State 38, Syracuse 27

The Orange are a tough team and will be a pesky opponent for the Seminoles in this one. Shrader has had success against the Seminoles in the past.

Shrader has been improved throwing the ball this season but against a Seminoles team that has struggled defending running quarterbacks, I'd expect Syracuse to focus more on that.

Trey Benson will have a kickoff return for a TD in this one and Travis finishes with his second 300-yard passing game of the season, with Keon Coleman finishing with 150 yards and Ja'Khi Douglas eclipsing 75 yards.

The Orange are within a score entering the fourth but the Seminoles put it away with a Travis touchdown pass to Kyle Morlock, his first TD with FSU.

"Quote It": Mike Norvell vs. Dino Babers

Mike Norvell, FSU: "Definitely excited to compete against a talented Syracuse team that's coming off of a couple of losses. But as they showed throughout the beginning part of the season, this is a very explosive team and they are going to attack in all that they do. They have a very experienced quarterback and definitely present challenges with how he plays with his arm and his legs. Definitely, we've seen him the last few years and he's a really, really good player and he's got good skill around him."

Dino Babers, Syracuse: “Looking forward to going down to Tallahassee. 79,560 seats, number four in the country, Mike Norvell’s Seminoles, and we know we’re gonna have our hands full. It’s a fantastic football team on tape, and it’s most likely the best one we’ve seen so far this year, although the one we just played was extremely good."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (4-2, 0-2)

When/where: Saturday, noon; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

