Florida State football, Alex Atkins hit with Level II sanctions from NCAA for recruiting violation

A rough month for Florida State football continues to have more piled on it.

As first reporter by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, the NCAA and FSU have reached a negotiated resolution of an infractions case, which will include sanctions against the school, an assistant football coach and a booster.

“We are pleased to reach closure to this situation and view this as another step in strengthening our culture of compliance at Florida State University,” said Michael Alford, Vice President and Director of Athletics at FSU in a prepared statement.

“We take all compliance matters very seriously, and our full cooperation with the NCAA on this case is a clear example of that commitment. We remain committed to compliance with all NCAA rules including disassociation of the booster and the collective.”

The assistant coach is offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and the incident occurred in a Spring 2022 recruiting event, per Yahoo's Ross Dellinger.

"A Florida State assistant coach, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, is found to have committed two Level II violations, which include impermissible recruiting activity and facilitating impermissible contact with an NIL-related booster. Atkins is alleged to have driven a prospect and his parents to a meeting with a leading member of the school’s NIL collective, Rising Spear," Dellinger wrote.

As part of the penalties, Atkins will be suspended the first three games of the 2024 regular season and is given a two-year show-cause. A show-cause requires schools who hire Atkins to explain the decision to NCAA officials.Atkins is expected to remain on FSU’s staff in his current role.

"The case centers on violations related to name, image and likeness rules, sources said. The Florida State assistant coach and a booster were attempting to secure the transfer of a player from Georgia, according to sources, and the player chose not to attend FSU," Sports Illustrated's Forde wrote.

"There was enough agreement on the facts of the case that it was concluded via negotiated resolution between the school and NCAA enforcement instead of a contested hearing, which would have drawn out the case for several more months.

"The assistant coach’s violations were deemed Level II in the negotiated resolution, sources said. Those are considered major violations, but not as severe as Level I. The involved booster has been disassociated from the Florida State program, sources said."

Even though head coach Mike Norvell did not commit any violations, per Forde, he is expected to be charged as well, under NCAA “strict liability” head coach responsibility rules.

According to Dellinger, other penalties include:

two years of probation.

scholarship reductions of five over the next two academic years.

a reduction by seven in official visits for 2023-24.

a prohibition on recruiting communication for six weeks over the next two academic years, including this next week (Jan. 12-18).

a prohibition on communication with athletes in the transfer portal from April 15-21.

a reduction by 18 evaluation days this spring.

a financial penalty of 1% of the athletic department’s budget.

Norvell is a candidate for the Alabama head coaching position as of Thursday evening following the abrupt retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban on Wednesday.

He has yet to comment publicly about interest or disinterest in the job.

FSU also announced it is suing the Atlantic Coast Conference last month over its grant of rights agreement with member schools, looking to break a contract that runs through 2036. The ACC has counter-sued.

The Seminoles were snubbed from the College Football Playoffs following a perfect 13-0 season. They had nearly 30 opt-outs and fell to Georgia 63-3 in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. Jordan Travis suffered a devastating leg injury in mid-November and missed the final two games of the season, which the CFP committee cited for the decision to put in two 1-loss teams in Alabama and Texas.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football, Mike Norvell facing Level II violations from NCAA on NIL