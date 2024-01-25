Florida State football adds offensive line transfer from Ivy League school

Florida State football added another offensive lineman via the NCAA Transfer Portal Wednesday evening.

Harvard offensive lineman Jacob Rizy announced his commitment to the Seminoles on X (formerly Twitter). Rizy was on an official visit in Tallahassee last Friday through Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman chose the Seminoles over Northwestern.

Rizy, from Westport, Connecticut where he attended Staples High, arrived at Harvard ahead of the 2020 season, but saw the Ivy League season canceled. He then redshirted in 2021, appearing in just two games, meaning he will have two years of eligibility left with FSU.

In 2022, Rizy earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors and served as a lead blocker for the blocked for the Ivy League rushing leader, Aidan Borguet.

In high school, Rizy started all four seasons and was also a varsity wrestler.

Rizy will join Alabama transfer Terrence Ferguson and Florida transfer Richie Leonard IV as transfer additions along the offensive line.

FSU has added a total of 15 players from the transfer portal.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., R-So., Defensive end, - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)

Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama

Tomiwa Durojaiye, R-Fr., Defensive lineman - West Virginia

Sione Lolohea, Jr., Defensive lineman - Oregon State

Terrence Ferguson, R-So., Offensive lineman - Alabama

Roydell Williams, Sr., Running back - Alabama

Richie Leonard IV, Jr., Offensive lineman - Florida

Shawn Murphy, R-Fr., Linebacker - Alabama

Jacob Rizy, Sr., Offensive lineman - Harvard

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior (Buffalo)

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman (Texas-El Paso)

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman (Miami)

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior (Rutgers)

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Southern Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior (South Carolina)

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman (UCF)

Dennis Briggs Jr., DL, Redshirt senior (Illinois)

Joshua Burrell, ATH, Redshirt sophomore

NFL Draft declarations

Jared Verse, DE, Junior

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

