Florida State football adds offensive line transfer from Ivy League school
Florida State football added another offensive lineman via the NCAA Transfer Portal Wednesday evening.
Harvard offensive lineman Jacob Rizy announced his commitment to the Seminoles on X (formerly Twitter). Rizy was on an official visit in Tallahassee last Friday through Sunday.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman chose the Seminoles over Northwestern.
Rizy, from Westport, Connecticut where he attended Staples High, arrived at Harvard ahead of the 2020 season, but saw the Ivy League season canceled. He then redshirted in 2021, appearing in just two games, meaning he will have two years of eligibility left with FSU.
In 2022, Rizy earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors and served as a lead blocker for the blocked for the Ivy League rushing leader, Aidan Borguet.
In high school, Rizy started all four seasons and was also a varsity wrestler.
Rizy will join Alabama transfer Terrence Ferguson and Florida transfer Richie Leonard IV as transfer additions along the offensive line.
FSU has added a total of 15 players from the transfer portal.
FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker
Transfers in:
Marvin Jones Jr., R-So., Defensive end, - Georgia
DJ Uiagalelei, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State
Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU
Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama
Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State
Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana
Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)
Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama
Tomiwa Durojaiye, R-Fr., Defensive lineman - West Virginia
Sione Lolohea, Jr., Defensive lineman - Oregon State
Terrence Ferguson, R-So., Offensive lineman - Alabama
Roydell Williams, Sr., Running back - Alabama
Richie Leonard IV, Jr., Offensive lineman - Florida
Shawn Murphy, R-Fr., Linebacker - Alabama
Jacob Rizy, Sr., Offensive lineman - Harvard
Transfers out:
CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)
Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior (Buffalo)
Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman (Texas-El Paso)
Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)
AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)
Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)
Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman (Miami)
Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)
Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior (Rutgers)
Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)
Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)
Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)
Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)
Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Southern Miss)
Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior (South Carolina)
Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman (UCF)
Dennis Briggs Jr., DL, Redshirt senior (Illinois)
Joshua Burrell, ATH, Redshirt sophomore
NFL Draft declarations
Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior
Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior
Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior
Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior
Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior
D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior
Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior
Akeem Dent, DB, Senior
