Florida State has first player drafted in 2023: Jammie Robinson to Carolina Panthers

Jammie Robinson is fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.

The Florida State football safety was selected on the third day of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers with the 145th overall pick in the fifth round Saturday.

Robinson was selected as first-team All-American by Senior Bowl and second-team All-American by The Athletic, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2022.

He was the first FSU defensive player to earn first-team all-conference honors in consecutive seasons since Jalen Ramsey in 2014-15.

Florida State’s streak reaches 40 consecutive NFL Drafts with at least one player picked following the Robinson selection. The streak began in 198 and is the eighth-longest active streak in the nation.

The Seminoles now have 294 NFL Draft picks in its history.

He was the lone local player selected.

Herald Florida A&M defensive end Isaiah Land signed a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The Rattlers haven't had a player selected in the NFL Draft since 2013.

Land will be reunited with his Rattler teammate Markquese Bell ― who made the Cowboys' 53-man roster after going undrafted in 2022.

Robinson appeared in 22 games with 13 starts in two seasons at South Carolina. He had 136 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble.

He transferred to FSU before the 2021 season, appearing in all 12 games, including 11 starts. He led the team with 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, team-high four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

In 2022 as a redshirt junior, Robinson recorded team-high 99 tackles and five tackles for loss including one sack, one interception, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

In what proved to be his final game with the Seminoles, a 38-35 win over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl, Robinson matched a season-high of 13 tackles and recorded his first collegiate sack, adding a fumble recovery and a PBU.

Jammie Robinson NFL combine stats

At the combine on March 2-3, Robinson measured in at the following:

5′-10 ⅝″, 191 pounds

29 ⅝″ arms

8 ¾″ hands

33.5″ vertical jump

4.59 40-yard dash

9′-8″ broad jump

23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press

Photo: Relative Athletic Scores

Jammie Robinson Pro Football Focus Numbers

Robinson showed improvement throughout his collegiate career, especially with the Seminoles. He started his career with a 70.4 PFF grade in 2019 but fell to 61.2 in 2020.

In his first season with FSU, he posted 73.9 in 2021 and 80.1 in 2022.

When targetted in 2022, Robinson allowed a 56% completion rate, 173 yards allowed and an NFL passer rating of 74.3

He actually recorded more QB pressures in the Adam Fuller defense in 2022 with 14 than he had in the first three years of his career (4).

What the experts say

"Robinson is arguably the most complete safety in the draft class. He's a solid all-around athlete who's also a tremendous tackler. He's an easy projection to the NFL with how many hats he's worn in his career. Across four seasons as a starter, Robinson played 633 snaps in the box, 759 deep and 1,348 from the slot." - Pro Football Focus

"Robinson is a small-framed defensive back and labors at times when asked to run vertically, but he plays with the natural instincts and urgent read-react quickness desired for the nickel position. He is not on the same level as Jalen Pitre as an NFL prospect, but he has a similar skill set.” – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"Short-armed defensive back with good toughness, a compact frame and the versatility for consideration at nickel back or safety. He thrives when playing downhill, where anticipation and burst provide quick closure to make plays on the throw. He has twitchy feet to match up from the slot but tends to stay behind if he falls behind in the route. He’s a run supporter with a nose for the ball but average stopping power. Robinson lacks ideal measurables and was unimpressive in NFL Scouting Combine athletic testing, but he’s a feisty defender whose success could be determined by how a team decides to deploy him.” – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

"Robinson excels closer to the line of scrimmage where he can use his instincts and athleticism to make tackles at or near the line of scrimmage. In coverage, Robinson shows to be good closer to the line of scrimmage. From that alignment, he can use his reactionary athleticism and quickness to run with receivers on crossing routes. Robinson also shows to be productive when he can play the robber role where he doesn’t have a coverage responsibility and he can roam the field tracking the quarterback’s eyes to the receiver to make a play." - NFL Draft Network

"Nevertheless, as a versatile two-high safety with box and slot capabilities, Robinson holds appeal as a potential starting talent at the NFL level. His mix of athleticism and tenacity is conducive to strong coverage ability, and he’s terrific in run support as well. Without overarching elite traits, his ceiling isn’t astronomical. Nonetheless, Robinson can be a solid NFL starter and tone-setter who also provides early special-teams value." - Pro Football Network

