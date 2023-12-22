Florida State files lawsuit against ACC — should Stanford and Cal feel safe right now?

As soon as Florida State was snubbed in the College Football Playoff selection process, a lot of people who follow college football realized how big a deal that was. It was clear that Florida State wasn’t just going to sit down and quietly accept that ruling. The Seminoles were unbeaten as a Power Five conference champion, and yet they got left out. Alabama, which lost a game, got in over the Seminoles.

Florida State — the school — was mad at ESPN. It was mad at the SEC. It was also mad that its own conference, the ACC, is viewed as second-rate compared to the SEC and therefore played a role in the big snub. The Seminoles had already expressed a lot of dissatisfaction with the ACC. The playoff snub made sure they were going to try to leave the ACC as soon as possible.

Now we have news which affirms that point. Florida State has in fact filed a lawsuit against the ACC. It’s a move to get out of the conference and blow up the existing conference structure. It raises the point of whether Stanford and Cal should feel safe in the ACC. It raises the point of whether this whole realignment map is going to remain intact. So many questions exist.

Here are the main details to know about, from Pete Thamel of ESPN and others. Everyone across the country is reacting to this:

What's next for Florida State as they embark on a high-stakes legal challenge? What's next for the ACC and schools like Clemson and UNC? A deep dive into the expected upcoming legal challenges that will kick off with Friday's FSU Board of Trustees meeting. https://t.co/XDtSGzWFvm pic.twitter.com/HYDEagGWFO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2023

Wonder if the Tar Heels' eventual path is going to mirror Florida State's.

With the added drama of multiple levels of governance and boards and structures fighting about it. So a nice mix of Florida State's path (GoR, lawsuits) combined with UCLA's (state politics). Fun! https://t.co/qVya0UAm5s — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) December 21, 2023

Some more on the FSU Board of Trustees meeting https://t.co/dQSAue6n1G — Frank the Tank (@frankthetank111) December 21, 2023

Unless FSU, UNC or Clemson find a way around the GOR it won't happen. If a loophole IS found all three will leave immediately. All three will receive conference invites from the SEC and/or Big Ten within days if not hours. — Greg Sechrest (@CarolinaGrad93) December 21, 2023

Florida State is not playing around. Emergency board of trustees meeting called for tomorrow. Considering the ACC pre-backfilled by adding Cal, Stanford and SMU to make sure it remained at 14 full members, the process of getting to the inevitable seems to be speeding up. pic.twitter.com/wIV5SNQKEd — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 21, 2023

Now it’s official. Florida State has filed a lawsuit against the ACC. pic.twitter.com/smCgu32rrb — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 22, 2023

ACC officials “heavily monitor” FSU attorneys and those from other schools who physically trip to North Carolina to review the Grant of Rights. Lawyers are not allowed to take photos or hand-write verbatim from the GoR. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 22, 2023

Here is Florida State's lawsuit against the ACC.https://t.co/bGWkY6mMTE — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 22, 2023

Reading Florida State's 38-page filing against the ACC. A highlight: FSU using @ChrisVannini's power rankings to say the ACC should have added Oregon State from the Pac-12 and not Cal/Stanford, who lack "in the lone metric that matters in the athletic conference market today." pic.twitter.com/5XXbABgHfM — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 22, 2023

Statement from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and Virginia President Jim Ryan, chairman of the board of directors. pic.twitter.com/ck0MuFXRgM — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 22, 2023

