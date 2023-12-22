Florida State files lawsuit against ACC — should Stanford and Cal feel safe right now?
As soon as Florida State was snubbed in the College Football Playoff selection process, a lot of people who follow college football realized how big a deal that was. It was clear that Florida State wasn’t just going to sit down and quietly accept that ruling. The Seminoles were unbeaten as a Power Five conference champion, and yet they got left out. Alabama, which lost a game, got in over the Seminoles.
Florida State — the school — was mad at ESPN. It was mad at the SEC. It was also mad that its own conference, the ACC, is viewed as second-rate compared to the SEC and therefore played a role in the big snub. The Seminoles had already expressed a lot of dissatisfaction with the ACC. The playoff snub made sure they were going to try to leave the ACC as soon as possible.
Now we have news which affirms that point. Florida State has in fact filed a lawsuit against the ACC. It’s a move to get out of the conference and blow up the existing conference structure. It raises the point of whether Stanford and Cal should feel safe in the ACC. It raises the point of whether this whole realignment map is going to remain intact. So many questions exist.
Here are the main details to know about, from Pete Thamel of ESPN and others. Everyone across the country is reacting to this:
THE MEETING
What's next for Florida State as they embark on a high-stakes legal challenge? What's next for the ACC and schools like Clemson and UNC? A deep dive into the expected upcoming legal challenges that will kick off with Friday's FSU Board of Trustees meeting. https://t.co/XDtSGzWFvm pic.twitter.com/HYDEagGWFO
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2023
SWEATING
Cal, Stanford and SMU… https://t.co/HZh4EFq054 pic.twitter.com/aT0Nsybkvp
— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 21, 2023
OH NO
20 team Big 12 is what’s at stake. https://t.co/o2j9jpjb4R
— TheSmoothToad🌵 (@TheSmoothToad) December 21, 2023
SO MANY POSSIBILITIES
They’re gonna bleed out.
Duke and Syracuse Big East soon come https://t.co/jcz6Q5JH0T
— HurleyMania dot bsky dot social (@HurleyMania) December 21, 2023
CAROLINA CONSIDERATIONS
Wonder if the Tar Heels' eventual path is going to mirror Florida State's.
With the added drama of multiple levels of governance and boards and structures fighting about it. So a nice mix of Florida State's path (GoR, lawsuits) combined with UCLA's (state politics). Fun! https://t.co/qVya0UAm5s
— Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) December 21, 2023
DETAILS
Some more on the FSU Board of Trustees meeting https://t.co/dQSAue6n1G
— Frank the Tank (@frankthetank111) December 21, 2023
SEC OR BIG TEN, THOUGH?
First step for FSU to join the SEC. Clemson will be next . https://t.co/WojgXQbciy
— THEMichaelStJohn (@SaintThatAint1) December 21, 2023
GONE, BABY, GONE
Matter of time, FSU and Clemson gone
— Tom | The Savings Captain (@SavingsCaptain) December 21, 2023
GET ME OUT OF HERE
FSU wants out of ACC, Big Ten or SEC possible destinations
— imhodler (@iamhodler_) December 21, 2023
LEGAL INTRIGUE
Unless FSU, UNC or Clemson find a way around the GOR it won't happen. If a loophole IS found all three will leave immediately. All three will receive conference invites from the SEC and/or Big Ten within days if not hours.
— Greg Sechrest (@CarolinaGrad93) December 21, 2023
CAPE FEAR
Stanford, Cal, and SMU right now… https://t.co/cHa5JLzkla pic.twitter.com/9nwMTqopLg
— BluCougTroy (@theactualturd) December 21, 2023
ANGER IS POWERFUL
What is the point of this? In the 12-team era it’s moot https://t.co/wD4EfoqT7V
— Spencer McLaughlin (@Smalls_55) December 21, 2023
PRIVATE EQUITY
When FSU moves to private equity and gets bought by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, tax free donations and profits to come funded by online betting. Would be better than a church. https://t.co/QLe3AzBm6x pic.twitter.com/elezIKLyDq
— Franchise (@bdiddyfranchise) December 22, 2023
PONY UP!
SMU entering the ACC: https://t.co/HyY61ocip8 pic.twitter.com/FzXkc3h4EH
— eric. (@AstrosOwnMLB) December 21, 2023
BLOW IT UP!
Let the ACC implosion begin… https://t.co/wUtmcxZbN1 pic.twitter.com/gKJSFjWXxD
— Nick (@NickHasJokes) December 21, 2023
REQUIEM FOR THE BIG EAST
The ACC is DEAD so sorry BC, Syracuse and Pitt it just couldn’t be the Big East https://t.co/M1Z4hAhHxW
— HUH (@thebigjahn) December 21, 2023
CHAOS REIGNS
We may only see the in-conference Holy War be played for the next couple years or so.
I’m the first one to say this. https://t.co/pN4I34A0J6
— Sporty (@SportyMcSports) December 21, 2023
TRANSACTION
Florida State trying to buy their way out of the ACC pic.twitter.com/sHsY83niPC https://t.co/52Cv8ACszs
— Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 21, 2023
SCRAMBLE MODE
The entire ACC if Florida State leaves pic.twitter.com/S2dPczu8Xf
— Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) December 21, 2023
NOT PLAYING AROUND
Florida State is not playing around. Emergency board of trustees meeting called for tomorrow.
Considering the ACC pre-backfilled by adding Cal, Stanford and SMU to make sure it remained at 14 full members, the process of getting to the inevitable seems to be speeding up. pic.twitter.com/wIV5SNQKEd
— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 21, 2023
THE OFFICIAL LAWSUIT
Now it’s official. Florida State has filed a lawsuit against the ACC. pic.twitter.com/smCgu32rrb
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 22, 2023
CRAZY DETAIL
ACC officials “heavily monitor” FSU attorneys and those from other schools who physically trip to North Carolina to review the Grant of Rights. Lawyers are not allowed to take photos or hand-write verbatim from the GoR.
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 22, 2023
NOT THE ONION
"We created an important, significant legal document that YOU CAN'T EASILY QUOTE! You're gonna hafta REMEMBER the text! DEFINITELY CAN'T WRITE IT DOWN!" https://t.co/LiRqjCheay
— Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 22, 2023
LOL
"Be grateful that even get to look at it!"
— Michael Wade 🇺🇦 (@mwade60) December 22, 2023
HYSTERICAL
The Keeper of the ACC Grant of Rights pic.twitter.com/l3dtqUBdAO
— College Football Lounge (@CFBLounge) December 22, 2023
HILARIOUS
FSU lawyers getting through ACC HQ to see the GOR pic.twitter.com/L7zp8Wim5y
— Bowden Bullyball (@stateballlnole) December 22, 2023
READ THE TEXT
Here is Florida State's lawsuit against the ACC.https://t.co/bGWkY6mMTE
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 22, 2023
THIS IS INCREDIBLE
Reading Florida State's 38-page filing against the ACC.
A highlight:
FSU using @ChrisVannini's power rankings to say the ACC should have added Oregon State from the Pac-12 and not Cal/Stanford, who lack "in the lone metric that matters in the athletic conference market today." pic.twitter.com/5XXbABgHfM
— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 22, 2023
ACC STATEMENT
Statement from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and Virginia President Jim Ryan, chairman of the board of directors. pic.twitter.com/ck0MuFXRgM
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 22, 2023
ZING!
To be fair, Stanford/Cal rank highly in the one metric that apparently matters most to #TheACC leadership: hubris…
— epark88 (@epark88) December 22, 2023