Florida State fan follows through with massive Mike Norvell tattoo on his thigh

Jack Henyecz will never forget Florida State coach Mike Norvell.

He made sure of that.

Henyecz, after promising to get Norvell’s photo from his playing days at Central Arkansas tattooed on him if the Seminoles upset North Carolina earlier this season, followed through last weekend.

The 19-year-old Tallahassee Community College student unveiled a massive tattoo of Norvell — who had cornrows during his playing days — on his thigh.

HE DID IT...MAN OF HIS WORD...VOTE JACK 2040 pic.twitter.com/k17vccSpG4 — Madison Social (@MadisonSocial) October 30, 2020

Norvell: ‘Wear it proud’

Henyecz showed up to Florida State’s matchup with North Carolina earlier this season with a giant sign reading, “If FSU beats UNC I’ll get this tattoo,” with a photo of Norvell rocking cornrows at Central Arkansas.

To his surprise, Florida State jumped out to a 31-7 lead over the Tar Heels at halftime and held on to grab a 31-28 win.

So, Henyecz had to go find a tattoo artist.

“It’s on the side of my right leg, high enough to where it can be covered almost fully by my boxers, which is great because I don’t really like tattoos. I never planned on getting one,” he said, via the Tallahassee Democrat. “It is weird when I go out in pants and somebody asks, ‘Hey can I see your leg?’ It’s really weird for me to have to pull down half of my pants.”

Though he almost certainly never expected to be tattooed on a stranger’s thigh, Norvell approved of the ink.

Two prime examples of college decisions gone bad 😳🤦🏻‍♂️.. never know when they will come back to haunt you! Wear it proud and can always tell one hell of a story! 🍢🍢 #NoleFamily #JackDidIt #SorryToHisFutureSpouse #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/xbT8Nbh2Vp — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) October 31, 2020

Henyecz’s mom, however, is a different story.

“I didn’t really post anything about it or send it to my mom or my dad,” he said, via the Democrat. “They didn’t really have any clue until it started to be posted by other people … My mom is still texting me right now not believing that any of it’s happening.”

More from Yahoo Sports: