Florida State, FAMU football grapple with ugly impacts of college football system | Column

Remember last month when college football in Tallahassee was rah-rah fun?

The view was great from atop the world as Florida State and Florida A&M each clinched conference titles.

Coaches Mike Norvell at FSU and Willie Simmons at FAMU supported each other and commented how wonderful it was for the community when both programs are winning at high levels.

FSU and FAMU fans, with forever personal and intimate connections to their programs, proudly rallied behind their school colors.

Tallahassee, the City of Champions, never sounded sweeter.

During the span of 41 days, however, the business side of college football has reared its ugly head in Tallahassee. While not a pleasant sight, fans have dealt with this part of the changing game, too.

Simmons is gone, departing for Duke as its running backs coach after six seasons and leading the Rattlers to a SWAC title and HBCU national championship.

FAMU’s coaching search hasn’t gone smoothly either as fans and players have voiced their displeasure with the process. Votes of "no confidence" from FAMU's National Alumni Association on the proposed candidate to replace Simmons and the leadership of the university's athletics director have led to further discord.

FSU fans haven't had it easy either concerning the status of Norvell.

After days of frustrating silence, Norvell announced Friday on social media he was staying at FSU.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the Seminoles after being considered a candidate to replace retiring Nick Saban at Alabama. Norvell thanked FSU President Richard McCullough and Vice President Director of Athletics Michael Alford for their continued support on "our journey back to the top! The future is bright in Tallahassee."

Further proving that money can grow on trees, Norvell's expected to receive a new eight-year contract worth an average of more than $10 million per season. That's a bump of more than $2 million annually, placing him among the country's best-paid coaches in college football.

The exponentially growing cost of keeping a winning coach

Fans may take it personally, but Simmons and Norvell are like any other coaches when it comes to exploring opportunities.

And there are select coaches like this likeable duo that are probably worth their weight in gold, even though the financial support of fans is required to help foot the bills.

Norvell has done a terrific job rebuilding the Seminoles, going 23-4 the past two years and winning the ACC this season. He took over a reeling FSU program and led it to the brink of the College Football Playoff in his fourth year. And FSU leadership continues to provide the money and resources to help Norvell be successful as the university also navigates a possible exit from the ACC.

While unsettling news emerged Thursday – the Seminoles confirmed the NCAA had levied penalties against the school for NIL (name, image and likeness) recruiting violations – Norvell wasn't named in the report.

The traits Norvell has turned into the acronym C.L.I.M.B. probably could have helped land him atop the most successful college football team of the playoff era at Alabama. But replacing Saban’s impact and his legacy surely would have been accompanied by unique challenges.

FSU and Tallahassee dodged a blow and won out this time in keeping Norvell.

“Throughout his time at FSU, it has been clear how special he is as a person," Alford said of Norvell in a statement. "He truly is so much more than merely a great football coach! His dignity, class, warmth, humility and professionalism is evident to anyone in his presence."

Coach Simmons accomplished his goals and left on top

Simmons' departure came under different circumstances.

Simmons had accomplished his goals that he set when hired at FAMU, rebuilding the football program's culture and winning ways. He did more with less in a first-class manner.

FAMU alumni, supporters and fans demonstrated remarkable unity as they helped raise over $140,000 to go toward coaches salaries and bonuses at the request of Vice President/ Athletics Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes in an attempt to keep Simmons.

Simmons' tenure had run its course, however.

Simmons said his dream is to be a head coach in the Power Five Conference, and joining Duke gives him that best chance. FAMU and HBCU athletics will forever have limitations when it comes to money and resources. That's not meant to disparage anyone. It's a reality.

Still, FAMU academic and athletic prowess make it an attractive opportunity for the next football coach. It's unfortunate the search directed by Sykes has been met with so much turmoil.

Successful leadership is built on alignment and clarity. FAMU's Board of Trustees has scheduled an emergency meeting Tuesday, where it is expected to discuss the coaching search and Sykes' decisions during her year-long tenure.

It will be interesting to see if Sykes can navigate the process, regain the faith of stakeholders and find the perfect replacement to succeed Simmons.

FSU fans celebrated a happy ending Friday.

FAMU fans deserve a happy ending, too.

Jim Henry is Democrat sports editor. Email him at jjhenry@tallahassee.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU, FSU football fans deal with ugly side of college football