Florida State to face UConn in super regional

Jun. 4—After UConn's statement victory of number nine ranked Oklahoma, Florida State and UConn will meet in Tallahassee and battle for a spot in Omaha.

UConn shocked the college baseball world in the Norman regional. In a regional over 1,200 miles away from home that included powerhouses Duke and Oklahoma, the Huskies emerged as the champion.

The three-seed in Norman, UConn first faced Duke. They held the ACC champions to just eight hits and a single run in a 4-1 surprise victory. They then faced host Oklahoma and sent the Sooners to the loser bracket in a 4-1 upset win.

They face Oklahoma again for the championship where they lost their second game against the Sooners. Though it was a very close 6-4 victory for Oklahoma, UConn showed off their power at the plate with two homers in the game. Their pitching staff also held the Sooners to eight hits.

On Monday, with the season on the line, UConn made a statement as they put up 10 hits and seven runs on Oklahoma on their way to a 7-1 victory and the regional championship. The Huskies allowed just seven hits to the Sooners.

Now the Huskies will meet the Seminoles in Tallahassee on Friday. These teams have only ever faced off once in their history back in 1957 when the Huskies knocked off the 'Noles in Omaha 5-3.

So, to get an accurate read on this matchup let's look at their common opponent, Duke.

The 'Noles took on Duke four times this season, including the ACC championship game, and split the series 2-2. Their first two game ended 4-2 and 7-6 in FSU's favor. In those wins, the 'Noles struck out Duke batters 26 times and hit four homers.

The other two are games that the 'Noles would like to forget. They lost both contests 16-4 and, even though the Seminoles recorded 10 K's and 11 hits in the ACC title game, they couldn't stop the Duke offense.

UConn faced Duke only once, but it was a very strong performance. Their bats scored four runs and secured nine hits, but more impressive is their fielding.

Despite giving up eight hits to Duke they only allowed a single run. That seems to be something the Huskies have perfected. In two of their three game against Oklahoma they gave up seven hits, but allowed just one run.

That doesn't bode well for a Florida State team that is coming off a regional where they struggled to score. Sure, the 'Noles finally found that explosive offense they enjoyed in the regular season with a nine run inning against UCF, but before that the FSU had a serious problem stranding runners.

In their three regional contests, Florida State racked up 27 hits, but stranded 30 runners, leaving the bases loaded multiple times.

Thankfully for the 'Noles, with woes at the plate comes victories on the mound. While the lineup was struggling, the rotation was dominant. Jamie Arnold had one of his best performances ever in game two, Carson Dorsey went 8.2 innings in game one and Brennan Oxford was a pure, shut down closer in his three innings of work.

This will be a very tough match up for the 'Noles. They are facing a UConn team who has momentum and can shut down high powered offenses. One thing if for sure, baseball fans are in for a treat this weekend.