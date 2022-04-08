Florida State edge Jermaine Johnson has the hype but will he be out of Cowboys range?

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is well traveled, but found his groove when he landed in Tallahassee. He first came to fame for his appearance on the Netflix TV series Last Chance U. He played at Independence Community College and finished his time there rated very highly; a 247Sports.com four-star JUCO prospect.

He was a PrepStar Magazine five-star prospect, #1 overall nationally, #1 JUCO DE and ranked as the #2 overall Junior College prospect nationally. In his time at Independence, he totaled 96 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in just 20 games.

Following his time there he transferred to Georgia and played two seasons before transferring to Florida State. He topped off his career with an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he had a very impressive week that began a meteoric rise up the boards of draftniks. What does the film say about his play?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 262 pounds

Jersey Number: 11

Stats (2021): 33 solo tackles, 70 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown

Jermaine Johnson is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.58 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 61 out of 1428 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Dh4wLDogLs #RAS pic.twitter.com/NLoRy4OpzH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2022

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Alabama (2020), Kentucky (2020), Miami (2021), Boston College (2021)

Best Game: Miami (2021)

Worst Game: Boston College (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

First Step: Doesn’t explode off the edge, but when he sees a clear lane to the QB, he shoots out of a cannon to close the distance.

Bend: Has the required ankle flexion to bend the edge and maintain his balance.

Motor/Effort/Physicality: High motor player, doesn’t give up on a play. Willing to chase the ball carrier down.

Lateral Mobility: Capable of rushing stand up or with his hand in the dirt, can twist and stunt with ease, lateral mobility is no concern for Jermaine. Light on his feet, able to change the gap he is attacking with ease.

Athletic Ability: Has good straight line speed, burst and ability to bend the edge. Good athlete, no concerns here.

Performance Evaluation:

Hand Usage: Uses his length to stack and shed blocks effectively. Has active hands, always working to disengage from the blocker. Has a cross chop, swipe, a long arm. Has ample pass rush moves and counters in his toolbox.

Pass Rush Plan: Able to leverage himself and win vs down blocks. Strings together moves well. Could do better at attacking with a purpose.

Run Defense/Anchor: Doesn’t have the best anchor, but is able to use his length to extend the offensive lineman, look over their shoulder and locate the football. Able to set the edge and force the ball carrier back inside. Can get sucked inside and leave open cut back lanes.

Versatility: Saw him drop and cover the flats on occasion, although it didn’t go particularly well. Saw him take a rep where he lined up at linebacker.

Play Strength: More of a finesse rusher than a power rusher, doesn’t have the heaviest of hands. Can often get handled by power offensive linemen. Developed more power in 2021.

Strengths:

Has a good toolbox of pass rush moves and counter and uses them well. Has a deadly cross chop and it works virtually every time. Good athlete, can rush in a variety of way and at different positions and have success. Good linear athlete with a good motor, can chase down the ball carrier sideline to sideline. Has very good ankle flexion to bend the edge and maintain his balance.

Weaknesses:

Doesn’t explode off the snap, more of a timed rusher type of player, but when he kicks into top gear, he is effective. Lacks ideal anchor to hold up against the run. Developed more play strength in 2021, but he still has room to grow. Could develop more purpose behind his pass rush moves.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Johnson would be an ideal Randy Gregory replacement. He has an array of pass rush moves and counters and gets to them effectively. He can bend the edge and is a good athlete. Even if he didn’t start right away, he’d almost assuredly be able to surpass Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong to play opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.

Give him time in a NFL strength and conditioning program and surely he can add more power to his game. He lacks an ideal anchor against the run but this can be solved with an NFL strength program and if he just eats up blockers and lets linebackers flow to the football.

Prospect Grade:

First Step (15) 12 Lateral Mobility (10) 9 Bend (10) 9 Run Defense/Anchor (10) 7.75 Hand Usage (10) 8.5 Athletic Ability (10) 8.5 Pass Rush Plan (10) 8 Strength (10) 7.2 Motor/Effort/Physicality (5) 4.25 Versatility (10) 7

Final Grade:

81.2, 2nd round player

