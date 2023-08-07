Florida State ‘early front-runner’ for Miami Central 5-star DE Armondo Blount

After a slow start, Florida State is coming on strong in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Over the weekend, they snagged a commitment from five-star safety KJ Bolden, when they weren’t even supposed to be in the race. Now the Seminoles are in the top five in the 2024 national recruiting rankings. They’re also looking good for at least one elite recruit from the class of 2025.

According to Adam Gorney at Rivals.com, Florida State is the early front-runner for Miami Central (Fla.) 2025 five-star DE Armondo Blount.

“Florida State has been the early front-runner for the 2025 five-star defensive end from Miami (Fla.) Central and a trip back to Tallahassee recently really stood out. Blount spent a lot of time with position coach Odell Haggins and even took notes of what Haggins was saying to remember for later. Miami and Florida are two other early ones to watch, but the Seminoles definitely stand out most.”

Blount (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) is ranked first overall in Florida, second at his position, and fifth nationally in the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Seminoles might be the favorites for now, but Blount has offers from 28 other schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Miami. Also, only some agree FSU is in the lead. On3’s prediction model has Florida as the favorite at 39.2%, followed by Miami at 20.8% and FSU at 6.3%.

For the moment, Florida State has a pair of three-star recruits committed to their class of 2025: Mandarin (Fla.) quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. and Eau Gallie (Fla.) wide receiver DL Hardison.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports