Florida State dynamic RB Trey Benson meeting with Browns on heels of 2024 NFL draft

There are some intriguing options at the running back position in the 2024 NFL draft despite the likelihood that none will go in the first round. The Browns continue to build their draft board with a Top 30 visit for Flordia State’s dynamic running back Trey Benson.

For me, Benson is my running back three in this class, with a great blend of speed and power. He comes from a spread-out shotgun running scheme at Flordia State, which is something we will likely see more of from the Browns in 2024. He possesses above-average vision and accelerates quickly once he finds a rushing lane.

Benson’s ability to succeed in both gap and zone running schemes gives him the versatility the Browns have been known to covet. If you’re looking for a dynamic player who can make people miss in space and run away from defenders with great speed, Benson is that guy.

Last season at FSU, Benson forced 45 missed tackles while averaging 5.8 yards per attempt and scoring 14 touchdowns. The Browns running back room is getting crowded, but the upside and ceiling of Benson might be too hard to pass up.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire