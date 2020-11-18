Florida State down to 2 scholarship QBs ahead of Saturday's game vs. No. 4 Clemson

Florida State has just two scholarship quarterbacks available ahead of its game against No. 4 Clemson on Saturday.

FSU coach Mike Norvell said Wednesday that Chubba Purdy would be out for the rest of the season after having surgery on his collarbone on Tuesday. Purdy made his first career start for the Seminoles in the team’s loss to NC State in Week 11.

“Situation that came up, surgery yesterday, had some inflammation in the collarbone," Norvell said. He said that doctors needed to remove some “hardware” in Purdy’s clavicle after the QB had discomfort following the NC State game.

Purdy, the brother of Iowa State QB Brock Purdy, started against the Wolfpack because Jordan Travis was unable to play. Travis was injured in FSU’s loss to Pitt and has missed the past two weeks. But Norvell said Wednesday that Travis has been able to resume practicing. That means he appears to be on track to start against Clemson on Saturday.

The only other healthy scholarship QB on the roster outside of Travis is freshman Tate Rodemaker. The three-star recruit has played in parts of three games this season.

Travis and James Blackman have gotten most of the playing time. But Norvell said last week that Blackman would be leaving the team and preparing for a graduate transfer away from Florida State. Travis is 59-of-113 passing for 864 yards and four touchdowns and five interceptions in 2020. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 472 yards. The four aforementioned FSU QBs have combined to throw just eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season as Florida State is 2-6 in Norvell’s first season with the team.

Jordan Travis hasn't played since he was injured against Pitt. He leads FSU in both passing yards and rushing yards. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

