Florida State Did Something: Willie Taggart fired by FSU nine games into his second season

The Willie Taggart era in Oregon was nearly over before it started. Taggart spent just one season in Eugene before leaving for his 'dream job' as the Florida State Head Coach.

Now, that dream has come to an end.

Breaking: Florida State announced head coach Willie Taggart's contract has been terminated effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/RAVIqBl9ao — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2019

Taggart went 5-7 in his first year at FSU and the team currently sits at 4-5 on the season including losses to Boise State, Virginia, Clemson, Wake Forest, and most recently at 27-10 loss to Miami.

Taggart originally signed a six-year $30 million contract...so about that buyout...

Willie Taggart's buying from FSU comes out to around $17 million, will be second largest buyout in college history. Charlie Weis was paid $18.9 million to leave Notre Dame. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 3, 2019

Safe to say, while Oregon fans felt burned in the moment, the Ducks dodged a major bullet with the whole Taggart fiasco.

