Florida State win Devin Vassell announced on Monday that he will be declaring for the NBA draft.

A 6-foot-7, 190 pound wing from Georgia, Vassell was one of the biggest risers in this year’s draft class. He averaged 12.7 points for a Florida State program that went 11-deep this season, but what makes him an intriguing NBA prospect is his potential as a three-and-D wing.

He’s got the size and the length to be a good defender at the NBA level, and playing for Leonard Hamilton, you can be sure he is getting plenty of reps switching defensively and guarding bigger and smaller players. He’s not much of a playmaker, and at 190 pounds, he definitely needs to add some weight to his frame.

But he’s a really interesting prospect with a chance to be a lottery pick this year.

Florida State will now wait and see if Patrick Williams follows Devin Vassell into the NBA draft. Williams is considered a late-first round pick, and with Trent Forrest also graduating, losing all three would be a pretty big blow for the Seminoles.

With freshman Scottie Barnes coming in and M.J. Walker coming back, Florida State would still have some dangerous weapons. Frankly, the Seminoles are a machine at this point, and I think the system will continue to work even if both Williams and Vassell are gone.

And even if both did come back, it doesn’t answer the most pressing question of Leonard Hamilton’s team: How do they replace Trent Forrest?

Florida State’s Devin Vassell declares for the draft originally appeared on NBCSports.com