Florida State delivers Clemson football a gut punch. But the Tigers may get a second chance

CLEMSON – So this was what we’d been waiting for.

Saturday’s ACC showdown between Clemson and Florida State harkened back to the good ol’ days of the Tigers vs. Seminoles rivalry, back when the games held significance for both teams, not just Clemson.

You know, back when the winner of this annual Atlantic Division showdown was by default the ACC champion.

Back when there were puntrooskies and the Bowdens and big plays by big-time players and late-game heroics forever etched in memories.

Saturday’s renewal lived up to the hype.

With a deafening crowd at Death Valley providing the backdrop, the game resembled a heavyweight slugfest, with the rivals exchanging plenty of punches. Some landed, others didn’t, but in either instance there was no shortage of drama.

Florida State prevailed 31-24 in overtime, with the Seminoles’ Jared Verse and Patrick Payton lingering after to taunt the Clemson crowd.

From beginning to end, it was an old-fashioned battle – a back-and-forth donnybrook, if you will – that provided credence to Florida State’s No. 3 national ranking and belied Clemson’s No. 23 placement.

Come Sunday, Clemson may drop from the US LBM Coaches Poll completely, which would be a miscalculation, but not unexpected.

The quarterbacks were of primary intrigue, and neither disappointed. It was Jordan Travis, FSU’s grizzled, fifth-year veteran vs. Cade Klubnik, Clemson’s precocious sophomore making just the fifth start of his career.

Both had their moments, and there’s little doubt that Klubnik grew up some.

Or a lot.

HARD WORDS: Dabo Swinney 'disappointed' in Clemson football's first-half defense vs. Florida State

He finished with numbers and a performance at least as good as Travis, completing 25 of 38 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown and offered substantial evidence that, yes, he’s the quarterback that all the coaches and recruiting analysts said he was all along.

Klubnik made several crucial completions, including four that resulted in first downs in critical third-down situations.

Travis flashed his skills time and again, producing big plays in crunch time when it counted most.

As Clemson fans filed out late Saturday afternoon, there was a palpable pall presiding over their exit.

If you’re the Seminoles, you probably feel satisfied about stealing a win in Death Valley for the first time in nine years.

If you’re Clemson, you’ve got to feel pretty good about your chances of seeing the Seminoles again about 10 weeks hence.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football loss to FSU a gut punch. Dabo Swinney needs second chance