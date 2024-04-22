Florida State defensive back Greedy Vance Jr transfers to USC

The transfer portal is officially open for the spring window as football teams across the country wrap up spring practice. USC has landed former Louisville and Florida State cornerback Greedy Vance Jr., giving Doug Belk another valuable piece in his secondary and boosting the Trojans’ depth for 2024.

Vance, who transferred to Florida State from Louisville ahead of the 2022 season, appeared in all 27 FSU games over the last two seasons and made five starts in 2023. Over his time at Florida State, he recorded 34 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups.

Greedy Vance was a three-star prospect in 2020 out of New Orleans and attend Edna Karr High School.

Vance will be a huge piece of D’Anton Lynn’s first defense as USC’s defensive coordinator. The program hired Lynn in early December to replace Alex Grinch. Lynn and secondary coach Doug Belk had to like what they saw with the back line of defense in the 2024 spring football game this past Saturday.

BREAKING: Former Florida State DB Greedy Vance Jr. has Committed to USC, he tells @on3sports The 5’11 180 DB totaled 71 tackles, 4 INTs, & 12 PD in his college career thus far One of the Top DBs in the Portal Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/EGgSUHuh3X pic.twitter.com/0zmJFsGJea — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2024

