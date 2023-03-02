Florida State DB Jammie Robinson meets with the Lions, checks a lot of boxes for Detroit

Florida State safety Jammie Robinson drew a large audience around his interview podium at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday morning. Several members of the Detroit media were in the crowd, myself included.

What we heard from Robinson sure sounded like a prospect the Lions would have some serious interest in come draft weekend. He’s an experienced fit in the role Will Harris played in Detroit in 2022–a slot/nickel safety capable of playing close to the line and in man coverage. Harris is a free agent and the Lions would need to replace him if he signs elsewhere.

One of the attributes Robinson highlighted was his nickel ability. He told reporters it’s his favorite spot to play, but was quick to note he can also play split safety, off-man coverage and even some outside cornerback if needed.

Jammie Robinson.

Says he likes playing in the nickel but also offering versatility. Said he's been compared to Antoine Winfield by a team pic.twitter.com/DLpeZSiN1W — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 2, 2023

Interestingly, Robinson indicated that one NFL team compared him to Antoine Winfield Sr. in their combine interview with him. Winfield was a Pro Bowler despite being an undersized safety. Robinson measured in at just under 5-11 and 194 pounds at the Senior Bowl in February; Winfield was listed at 5-9 and 185.

Robinson indicated he’s already met with the Lions here at the combine. Detroit also met with the versatile DB at the Senior Bowl in Mobile last month. He is generally projected in the second or third rounds.

