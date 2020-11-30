Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has opted out of the rest of the season and announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL draft.

“The last three years at Florida State has had its ups and downs, but I will forever cherish the memories and relationships that I have created while I was here,” Samuel wrote. “When I committed to Florida State, I didn’t realize how much I would grow as a football player, and better yet, as a person. I’m thankful for my family, teammates, coaches, the athletic trainers, academic staff and fans for always guiding and supporting me throughout the years.”

Samuel has made 30 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups in eight games this season. In his three-year career, he made 97 tackles, four interceptions and 29 pass breakups.

He joins LSU receiver Terrace Marshall and Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi in declaring for the draft his weekend.

Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. declares for draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk