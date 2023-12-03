Florida State college football rankings: Where do Seminoles rank in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Florida State has overcome more than its fair share of adversity as the season has wound down, defeating Florida and Louisville to round out an undefeated season without star quarterback Jordan Travis.

Though the wins haven't been pretty, they have been wins, and Florida State is hoping to make the College Football Playoff as an undefeated Power Five conference champion.

The way Saturday shook out, subjectivity is in play. Alabama beat Georgia, Michigan took down Iowa, Texas defeated Oklahoma State, and Washington had already beaten Oregon Friday night. That leaves the Seminoles as one of three undefeated conference champions, making them exceptionally hard to keep out of the top four.

The question is if the committee, of course, will see it the same way. And that's really the only question that matters. We can, however, get an idea for the CFP field is set.

Here's a look at where the Seminoles rank in the final Coaches and AP polls before the CFP is announced:

Florida State college football rankings today

US LBM Coaches Poll

No. 3

Florida State fared well in the Coaches Poll. The Seminoles came in at No. 3, with Texas and Alabama hot on their tail at No. 4 (in a tie). If these results are anything to go off of, Florida State has a solid shot of getting in, even without Travis in tow.

AP Top 25

No. 4

Florida State stayed put in the AP Top 25 this week, remaining at No. 4 and being leapfrogged by Texas after the Longhorns won the Big 12.

That's a good sign for Florida State, as the AP poll has largely been in lockstep with the CFP this year. If that holds, that would mean the Seminoles are in.

