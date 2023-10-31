Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff has breast cancer mass removed, expected to return for season opener

Brooke Wyckoff is entering her second full season leading No. 18 Florida State this fall. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida State women’s basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff had surgery to remove a mass diagnosed as breast cancer Tuesday, the school announced.

It’s unclear when Wykcoff was diagnosed, but the school said that she is recovering well after her surgery and that doctors were optimistic about her long-term health and recovery.

"My team of doctors along with the medical staff at [Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare] and I are very optimistic that this can be successfully dealt with while maintaining a high quality, active lifestyle," Wyckoff said in a statement before her surgery. "I am very comfortable with the plan for surgery and post-surgical treatment, and I am looking forward to continuing to lead our women's basketball program through another successful season."

Wyckoff, 43, will miss the Seminoles’ exhibition against Clayton State on Wednesday night. She is expected to rejoin the team in time for their season opener Monday against Charleston Southern.

Wyckoff played at Florida State herself from 1997-2001. She was selected in the second round of the 2001 WNBA Draft by the Orlando Miracle. She spent two seasons there and a pair with the Connecticut Sun before landing in Chicago during the 2006 expansion draft, where she played her final four seasons in the league.

Wyckoff is entering her second full season leading the Seminoles this fall. She first stepped in to serve as the team’s interim head coach for 19 games during the 2020-21 campaign when head coach Sue Semrau took a leave of absence. Wyckoff, who had joined Semrau’s staff at Florida State in 2011, was then hired as her replacement when Semrau retired.

"Obviously, our utmost concern is for Brooke and her family, and we will be fully supportive in every way as we navigate this situation together," Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. "Brooke's positive attitude and proactive nature is a tremendous asset for her and illuminates the importance of being thorough and aggressive in attacking this illness."

Wyckoff led the Seminoles to a 23-10 record last season, though they fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Georgia. Florida State opened the season this fall at No. 18 in the preseason rankings. After opening with Charleston Southern, the Seminoles will host No. 11 Tennessee next Thursday.