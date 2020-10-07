Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden hospitalized amid COVID-19 battle

Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden was transported by ambulance to a local hospital on Tuesday afternoon amid his battle with COVID-19.

Bowden revealed on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but that he was feeling “fine” and hadn’t had any symptoms.

The 90-year-old went to the hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure due to fatigue, his wife Ann told the Tallahassee Democrat. He was scheduled for a chest X-ray and other tests.

Bowden released from hospital last week

Bowden was released from the hospital last Thursday after a nearly two-week stay while dealing with a leg infection after having cancer spots removed.

His doctor, per the reports, told him he had contracted the coronavirus just two days after he was released.

Bowden led the Seminoles for 34 seasons from 1976-2009. He racked up an impressive 304-97-4 record at Florida State while winning 12 ACC titles and two national championships. He has 377 career wins as a head coach, second all time behind just Joe Paterno.

Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

“I feel sure he’s going to be OK,” Ann said, via the Tallahassee Democrat. “I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn’t been getting around much at all due to his leg. It’s been pretty painful. He sleeps much of the day.”

