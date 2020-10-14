Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden to be released from hospital after COVID-19 battle

Legendary former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden is set to be released from the hospital on Wednesday after a battle with COVID-19, he told the Tallahassee Democrat on Tuesday afternoon.

Bowden was transported to a local hospital last week by ambulance just days after contracting the coronavirus as a precautionary measure.

“I have been blessed, really,” Bowden said, via the Tallahassee Democrat. “People are dying from this.”

Bowden coached at Florida State for 34 seasons from 1976-2009, and led the program to 12 ACC titles and two national championships. He finished with a 304-97-4 record with the Seminoles and ended his career with 377 total wins — second all-time behind only Joe Paterno.

Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Bowden hospitalized twice in recent weeks amid COVID-19 battle

Bowden was in the hospital for nearly two weeks late last month while dealing with a leg infection after having cancer spots removed. Just two days after getting released, Bowden’s doctor told him he had contracted the coronavirus.

The 90-year-old revealed that diagnosis last Monday, and was then transported back to the hospital the next day. He experienced a fever, a cough and a loss of appetite while battling the coronavirus, but finally tested negative on Monday.

Now, he said, he’s ready to simply relax at home.

“Stay away from it, don’t test it because it’s no fun,” he said, via the Tallahassee Democrat. “No. 1 for me was a loss of appetite. I didn’t want to eat anything. But now I have my hunger back and feeling pretty good. “I can’t wait to get home and sit out in the sunshine.”

