Florida State at Clemson football game time announced by ACC for Sept. 23

Perhaps the most consequential Atlantic Coast Conference football game of the season has a start time.

No. 3 Florida State (2-0) will take on Clemson (1-1) in Memorial Stadium at noon Saturday, Sept. 23. The game will be broadcast on ABC, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

The Seminoles are also playing Boston College this Saturday at noon in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts in an ABC game.

The Tigers entered the season as the favorites to win the ACC - which has shifted to one division as opposed to two in past years. Clemson dropped its opener against Duke 28-7 and has fallen out of the AP Poll since.

The Seminoles, in Year 4 under head coach Mike Norvell, have a dominant victory over then-No. 5 LSU (45-24) and Southern Miss (66-13) on their resume so far this season and are top 3 in the AP and US IBM polls entering Week 3.

FSU leads the all-time series with Clemson 20-15, but the Tigers have won seven straight dating back to 2015.

The Seminoles' last win in the series came on September 20, 2014, a 23-17 win over the Tigers in Tallahassee. FSU's last win in Clemson was October 19, 2013, a 51-14 victory.

For the second time in his career, right guard D’Mitri Emmanuel was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 66-13 win over Southern Miss. Emmanuel was the co-winner of the award a week after teammate Bless Harris won O-Lineman of the Week against Southern Miss.

Emmanuel, a redshirt senior from Charlotte, had FSU’s top offensive line grade from Pro Football Focus and is ranked second nationally for the season among all guards. He helped spearhead an FSU offense that ran for 306 yards and 8.3 yards per carry, pass for nearly 250 yards and score eight total touchdowns. Running back Trey Benson needed just nine carries to rush for 79 yards and tie a career high with three rushing touchdowns, while the Noles added three more 40-yard plays to lead the country with seven 40-yard plays this year.

Emmanuel was also named the Offensive Lineman of the Week last season in the Noles win over Georgia Tech. FSU has earned the conference’s O-Lineman of the Week honor six times over its last seven regular season games, dating to last season.

-FSU Sports Information

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 3 FSU (2-0) at Boston College (1-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 16, noon.; Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JackGWilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

