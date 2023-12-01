Can Florida State capture ACC Championship over Louisville? Here's' our prediction

This is what Florida State football has been building for all season in year four of head coach Mike Norvell:

The ACC Championship Game.

The No. 4 Seminoles (12-0, 8-0) are seeking their first ACC Championship since the 2014 season when they take on No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The game, which will be broadcast on ABC, will have FSU looking to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoffs and the Cardinals their first 11-win season since 2013.

The Seminoles know if they win this game, they will next play in the playoffs on New Year's Eve as a CFP team for the first time since that 2014 season. If they lose, they will watch Louisville head to the Orange Bowl and wait out the selection show on Sunday to see which bowl game they will play.

This could be another shot for Tate Rodemaker to prove he is the quarterback of the future following the season-ending injury to Jordan Travis against North Alabama.

Jeff Brohm - a former Louisville player - has a chance to coach his team to an impressive season in his first season as the head coach at his alma mater.

The table is set for a classic ACC Championship Game with heavy implications for both teams.

So, how will this game likely unfold? Why would the Seminoles win, and why would the Gators come out with the victory? Below is a breakdown of those scenarios, along with a score prediction.

Why Florida State will win

Just as was the case last week, Rodemaker needs to get the ball out quickly and utilize his offensive weapons well. He's at his best when he does not overthink things and gets the ball out to Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Jaheim Bell and Trey Benson, among others.

He'll need help from his offensive line to give him a clean pocket. It's something the Seminoles have struggled with a bit in the last couple of games against North Alabama and rival Florida.

If Rodemaker can make his quick throws and then have time for deep shots to Coleman and Wilson, the FSU offense can hum at a high level.

Defensively, the Seminoles are preparing to face a veteran quarterback in Jack Plummer, who has been a perfect fit in Brohm's system. Plummer is a pocket passer, the kind of QB FSU has done well against this season. The Seminoles need Jared Verse, Patrick Payton and other defensive linemen to build off a six-sack performance against the Gators last week.

FSU also needs to contain running back Jawhar Jordan and wide receiver Jamari Thrash. Both are big-play weapons and can score from anywhere on the field for the Cardinals if the defense misses an assignment.

Why Louisville will win

If Plummer can find a rhythm and the FSU defense allows Thrash and Jordan to find their games, it could be a long game. Plummer completed 66% of his passes for 2,952 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Unlike Max Brown last week, he is unlikely to be as rattled by pressure.

Jordan rushed for 1.067 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Thrash has 56 receptions for 801 yards and six touchdowns. Both are weapons from anywhere on the field and can make big plays.

Defensively, TJ Quinn leads the team with 75 tackles. His play could impact how much running room Benson has. Defenisve back Devin Neal leads the Cardinals with four picks and could be a game changer if he can make a big play or shut down Wilson and/or Coleman.

Ashton Gillotte has 11 sacks for 74 yards on the season and could prove to be a handful if the FSU offensive line misses an assignment or lets him impact Rodemaker in the backfield and make a big play.

FSU vs. Louisville prediction

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) tries to shake off Florida Gators linebacker Scooby Williams (17) during second half action as Florida takes on Florida State at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

This will be a tight game, and the score may be on the high side if the weather in Charlotte turns out to be colder and wetter than expected. That could take the ball out of Rodemaker's hands, as Norvell could opt to play it safer with his still-green QB.

The game will feature a couple of lead changes but FSU wrestles control of the game late in the third quarter and builds a two-touchdown lead to feel comfortable before the Cardinals score late to have the game seem a bit closer.

In a Jaheim Bell breakout game, he scored one rushing and one receiving touchdown and finished with over 100 all-purpose yards. Deuce Spann is also involved in a touchdown of some sort.

Here, here the new ACC Champions, for the first time since 2014.

Kassim's prediction: Florida State 34, Louisville 27

"Quote It": Mike Norvell vs. Jeff Brohm

Mike Norvell, FSU: "I think one of the greatest things about coach Brohm is that he's so versatile and his attack in a system. If he has a player that can bring value to his program, he's gonna find a way to utilize it. I think that's probably one of the greatest compliments I can give to somebody because it shows versatility."

Jeff Brohm, Louisville: "They're hungry and they have been all year so I'll give him a lot of credit for that. They've wanted to win they found a way to win close games. "We've won some good football against some good football teams as well..."I think we know what we're capable of.

"I think that because of that we understand if we can put it all together for one game and four quarters. Anything can happen."

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

