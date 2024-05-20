Florida State appeals ACC lawsuit to North Carolina Supreme Court

Florida State has formally asked the North Carolina Supreme Court to review its initial legal loss to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In a petition filed late Friday, the school argued that the North Carolina Business Court incorrectly ruled in favor of the ACC last month. The Seminoles’ filing focuses on three points.

The first is that the ACC did not properly follow its voting protocols when it sued FSU in North Carolina, a day before the Seminoles sued the ACC in Leon County.

The second is related. FSU contends the conference rushed to the courthouse to try to have the case litigated in its home court (North Carolina) instead of FSU’s home court. The ACC, according to FSU, “long planned behind the back of FSU to sue FSU, and (had) been laying-in-wait for the opportune time to spring its hip pocket complaint … all for strategic advantage.”

The final point is that Florida, not North Carolina, is the proper venue because Florida has the most at stake. The key subject of this dispute is the TV rights for FSU home games using FSU facilities and being aired from Tallahassee after the ‘Noles leave the ACC.

“What could possibly be more Florida-centric?” the petition asks.

Other issues, including the connection to tax dollars, mean the case “should properly be interpreted and decided by a Florida court — i.e., by the state whose treasury is at risk and the state far more familiar with the intent and application of these state-specific statutes.”

FSU and its conference home since 1991 have been litigating against each other since December over the Seminoles’ potential exit. The withdrawal fee alone is about $140 million, and FSU has estimated the full cost to leave could reach $700 million.

This petition is only one prong in FSU’s appeal in North Carolina. Another prong on personal jurisdiction and sovereign immunity is “on deck for consideration” by that state’s supreme court in the next few months, FSU’s petition said. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has said she is considering action in that part of the case.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.