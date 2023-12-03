Florida State AD Michael Alford shreds committee for College Football Playoff snub

After going 13-0 and winning its first ACC Championship since 2014, Florida State (13-0, 8-0 ACC) failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff, ranked at No. 5 in the latest rankings.

FSU became the first team in the history of the College Football Playoff to go undefeated and win a conference title as a Power 5 team and failed to make the playoff.

The Seminoles are expected to play in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The final rankings were as follows: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 FSU and No. 6 Georgia.

FSU athletic director Michael Alford released a statement following the final rankings.

"The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far-reaching, and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole," Alford said in the statement.

"The argument of whether a team is the 'most deserving OR best' is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff. The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM.

"To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgivable."

Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) celebrates his touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

FSU, No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington are the only three teams in the country still undefeated. On Saturday, the Seminoles narrowly defeated No. 15 Louisville, 16-6, to win the ACC Championship and its 19th straight game.

Ohio State (2022) and Texas Christian (2022) are the only two teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff who didn't win their conference championships.

The Seminoles have eight wins over bowl-eligible teams this season and won a conference championship with true freshman quarterback Brock Glenn.

Without quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending left leg injury against North Alabama, FSU was still able to defeat Florida on the road and Louisville in the ACC Championship.

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

College Football Playoff committee chair and NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan spoke following the final rankings and why Alabama was ranked over FSU.

"Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks," Corrigan said. "Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, had an incredible season, but as you look at who they are as a team, right now, without Jordan Travis without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team."

"The committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five."

FSU has qualified for the College Football Playoff semifinals once as it competed in the first playoff in 2014, losing to No. 2 Oregon, 59-20, in the Rose Bowl. This is also the last year of the four-team playoff as it'll expand to 12 teams in 2024.

FSU ranks No. 4 in the AP Poll and No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

