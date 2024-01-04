Florida’s starting cornerback says he’ll return for senior year

The Gator Nation finally has something to cheer about this offseason, after a starting defensive back announced his commitment to return next season. UF cornerback Jason Marshall made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is returning to the football program for his senior year.

Marshall has made 38 appearances for the Orange and Blue, recording 78 total tackles along with 23 pass deflections and two interceptions.

The senior made a simple statement in his announcement graphic, reminiscing when NBA legend Michael Jordan returned to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.

“I’m back,” Marshall stated.

The post on Instagram also included a video of highlights during Marshall’s tenure with the Gators.

The defensive back signed with Florida during the 2021 recruiting cycle when the Gators were still being led by former head coach Dan Mullen. Marshall stuck with the team through the coaching transition in 2022 when current coach Billy Napier took over.

Marshall is only the third player from the 2023 roster to officially announce his intentions to return next season, along with quarterback Graham Mertz and defensive tackle Cam Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire