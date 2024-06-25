Florida starting CF Michael Robertson enters transfer portal

The Florida Gators will have a new face in center field next season with redshirt sophomore Michael Robertson hitting the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Robertson made 104 starts for Florida over two seasons after redshirting as a freshman due to injury. He slashed .243/.341/.318 with three home runs and 45 runs batted in. He also stole 16 bases in 20 attempts.

Speed is Robertson’s best tool. It makes him a true centerfielder with plus range and a good nose for the ball. He also has zero fear, which can be to his detriment at times but more often rewards the fans with a web gem.

Being a lefty, Robertson struggled against southpaw arms until the very end of his tenure in Gainesville. Something clicked late, though, and Robertson became a threat at the bottom of the order by slapping balls to the left side.

In 2023, he showed promise with 33 walks to 47 strikeouts, but he finished 2024 with just 12 walks and 46 punchouts in 36 fewer plate appearances. If Robertson can bring that walk rate back up and continue hitting the way he did at the end of the year, he’s a leadoff hitter somewhere in the Power Four

Who replaces Robertson in center field?

The move makes sense for Robertson after two years of fighting to stay in center at Florida. Kevin O’Sullivan brought in Stetson centerfielder Kyle Jones, who looks like a starter, putting the writing on the wall.

Not to mention, Florida also brought in Jaylen Guy from Liberty to platoon in center, but he couldn’t hit consistently enough to outright take the job from Robertson. Jones is a different story and looks like the leadoff hitter Sully always wanted Robertson to be.

The other angle here is that Robertson is draft-eligible. If Florida failed to bring in a starting-caliber centerfielder and Robertson got a strong enough offer to go pro, the Gators have a big hole to fill. Now Robertson can hit the portal, find a guaranteed starting job, or take the money in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire