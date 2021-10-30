Florida to start Richardson at QB against Georgia, per reports

After weeks of playing second fiddle to Emory Jones, quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to get his first start with the Gators, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Richardson came in for Jones two weeks ago against LSU, reigniting a quarterback controversy that had simmered down a bit while Richardson recovered from injury. Dan Mullen refused to commit to either quarterback in the build-up to Saturday’s game, and it appears as if he has a plan to play both quarterbacks.

“Every situation is extremely unique,” Mullen said on SEC Nation Saturday morning. “There will be situations where you have two (quarterbacks) or you have none, and in some, if you have two you’re better. I think it’s how you handle each situation, and you’ve got to understand each situation is unique. Tim (Tebow) played when we played with two quarterbacks … and they kind of fed off each other.”

Truer words can’t be said for the quarterback duo at Florida right now. The Gators’ best offensive sequence of the year came when Jones and Richardson switched off each drive for five straight scores against USF in Week 2. Starting Richardson switches things up a bit for Florida and could catch Georgia’s mighty defense off guard.

An upset win over Georgia would almost solidify this game as the start of the AR-15 era, but it’s still a two-quarterback system for Mullen’s squad now.

