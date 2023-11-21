Florida’s stand-out wide receiver accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Florida Gators are prepping for what could be its final football game of the season and for the seniors, it will be the last time they ever play in The Swamp.

One Florida wide receiver, Ricky Pearsall, will have an opportunity to play in a post-season football game, accepting an invitation to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The senior transfer from Arizona State blended in perfectly after moving to Gainesville and finding his place in the Gators offense. Quarterback Graham Mertz and Pearsall connected for 946 yards in 2023, with an opportunity to the 1,000-yard milestone on Saturday.

The tandem also found each other to score four touchdowns this season.

Pearsall took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show his gratitude for the invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

A blessing & honor to get this opportunity. #shocktheworld1 https://t.co/FJVY4dPjJG — Ricky Pearsall Jr. (@S1ickSzn) November 20, 2023

Pearsall also addressed the media on Monday afternoon, looking forward to his final footsteps in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for me, for sure,” Pearsall said. “I’m just so grateful to obviously be a part of this university, this great university, and I’m super blessed to be in these shoes. And I’m going to make the most of it on Saturday. But I just want to give all the thanks in the world to Gator Nation and everybody that’s been part of this journey.”

The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and will broadcast on ESPN.

