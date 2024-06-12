Florida special teamers named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans

Florida punter Jeremy Crawshaw and long snapper Rocco Underwood made the Phil Steele Preseason All-American list, according to the publication on Monday.

Underwood made the third team and Crawshaw was named to the fourth team.

Crawshaw is coming off an AP All-SEC Second Team Selection in 2023, his third as the Gators’ starting punter. He owns the program record of 46.7 average yards per punt in a career, through a minimum of 90 punts.

He also set the single-season program record with 48.9 average yards over his 42 attempts last year. Over 131 career punt attempts, Crawshaw has placed 51 inside the 20-yard line and booted 55 beyond 50 yards. Pro Football Focus ranked him 12th among punters last season with an 80.4 rating.

Underwood has been Florida’s primary long snapper for the past two seasons, although he made his debut in 2021 against UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl before redshirting.

He played over 100 snaps last year, earning a career-low 49.7 rating from PFF as a special teamer, but he was elite in 2022 at 74.9. The team presented him with one of eight Unsung Hero Awards at the end of the season banquet.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire