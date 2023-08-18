Florida’s sophomore WR named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list

Add another student-athlete to the list of Florida football players who have been named to prestigious preseason watch lists. Sophomore wide receiver Caleb Douglas was listed among those included on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, as announced by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce (Texas) and SPORTyler on Thursday.

The players on the watch list were picked by a selection committee consisting of broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and previous winners.

Douglas started in three of the eight games he appeared in during his true freshman campaign, catching 10 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He became the first freshman since Kadarius Toney (2017) to start a game when he got the call against the South Carolina Gamecocks last fall.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas D1 four-year college.

The list will be whittled down to 16 semifinalists on Nov. 16 before being reduced to just five finalists on Dec. 12. The winner will be announced at The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet, scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024.

