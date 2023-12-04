Florida’s sophomore defensive lineman to enter transfer portal

Add another name to the list of departing Florida football players following a disappointing 5-7 season for the Orange and Blue into the transfer portal, which officially opened on Monday.

Sophomore defensive lineman Chris McClellan announced on Twitter Sunday night that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. That makes him the second defensive lineman to seek greener pastures after redshirt sophomore Keenan Landry — who earned a scholarship midway through the season — made his announcement earlier in the day.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 320-pound lineman out of North Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a blue-chip prospect coming out of high school in 2022 and hit the ground running in Gainesville. McClellan played in every game for the Gators the past two seasons, getting one start his sophomore year due to attrition on the front lines.

He recorded 23 total tackles (seven solo, 16 assisted) along with 2.5 tackles for losses (including 1.5 sacks), plus a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry in 2022. This fall, McClellan put up the exact same tackle numbers, plus one tackle for a loss (0.5 sacks) and a quarterback hurry.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire