No. 8 Florida somehow knocks off Miami 24-20 in sloppy, dramatic opener

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Miami. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Miami and Florida gave us everything you would expect from a college football game in August.

There were penalties left and right. There was horrendous tackling. There was terrible offensive line play. There were a ton of turnovers. But somebody had to win, and that somebody was Florida, 24-20.

The Gators overcame four horrific turnovers, including an inexplicable interception from Feleipe Franks with 4:30 to play, to miraculously pull out the victory. Franks’ interception gave Miami the ball at UF’s 40-yard line with a chance to go in front. But Miami’s ensuing drive gained minus-two yards. Yes, minus-two.

Miami committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the interception return, and then had a block in the back two plays later. By the time the drive ended Hurricanes QB Jarren Williams was sacked three times. Only two Florida pass interference penalties kept Miami’s hopes alive. But with Miami’s struggling offensive line, Williams, a redshirt freshman making his first career start, didn’t have much of a chance.

Florida controlled play early, but kept the Hurricanes in the game with two fumbles. Miami got on the board with a field goal after UF’s second fumble. Later in the second half, Williams delivered a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brevin Jordan to cap off a 90-yard drive and give his team a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Florida cut the lead to 13-10 in the third quarter and then went ahead thanks to a muffed punt from Miami receiver Jeff Thomas. The miscue gave the Gators the ball in the red zone, and Franks put his team ahead with an 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Lamical Perine.

On the next series, the horrific tackling that plagued Florida all night showed up when DeeJay Dallas broke through at least five defenders on a 50-yard touchdown run to put the Hurricanes ahead, 20-17.

And on the ensuing possession, Franks threw an interception to give Miami the ball and a chance to take a two-score lead.

But that didn’t happen — even after an unnecessary roughness penalty on Florida gave the Hurricanes a first-and-10 from the UF 11-yard line. Instead, Bubba Baxa missed a point blank field goal.

When Florida got the ball back, Franks made Miami pay. He first hit Josh Hammond for a 65-yard gain. Two plays later, he ran it in from three yards out to put the Gators back in front, 24-20, with 8:18 to play.

That proved to be the winning score, but plenty of silliness happened between then and the final whistle. Miami advanced to the Florida 30, but turned it over on downs with 4:30 to go. Instead of trying to run out the clock, Dan Mullen went to the air. Franks threw into triple-coverage and Romeo Finley picked him off.

That decision drew this reaction from Steve Spurrier:

STEVE SPURRIER IS INCREDULOUS pic.twitter.com/6xG3iDT4px — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 25, 2019

Miami had one final chance after Franks’ gaffe, but the offense went nowhere and Florida was able to eke out a victory.

