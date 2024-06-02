Florida softball vs Alabama in weather delay before WCWS elimination game

The Women's College World Series will start the day in a weather delay for the second time in four days.

Sunday's elimination game between Alabama and Florida will not start as scheduled 2 p.m., due to inclement weather near Devon Park, the NCAA announced.

The new scheduled first pitch is set for 5:06 p.m. on ESPN2.

The winner of Sunday's game will face three-time defending champion Oklahoma in the NCAA softball semifinals at 11 a.m. Monday. The Sooners would need just one win to advance to the WCWS finals, while the Crimson Tide or Gators would have to defeat OU twice on Monday to reach the best-of-three championship series.

Session 5 is in a weather delay ⛈️#WCWS pic.twitter.com/XJJjkIAeOg — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 2, 2024

What is the NCAA rule on lightning?

If there is a lightning strike within six miles from the sporting venue, a game will stop for at least 30 minutes.

Per the NCAA:

"To resume athletics activities, lightning safety experts recommend waiting 30 minutes after both the last sound of thunder and after the last flash of lightning is at least six miles away, and moving away from the venue. If lightning is seen without hearing thunder, lightning may be out of range and therefore less likely to be a significant threat. At night, be aware that lightning can be visible at a much greater distance than during the day as clouds are being lit from the inside by lightning. This greater distance may mean that the lightning is no longer a significant threat. At night, use both the sound of thunder and seeing the lightning channel itself to decide on when to reset the 30-minute return-to-play clock before resuming outdoor athletics activities."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Florida softball vs Alabama in weather delay before WCWS game