Florida softball survives Alabama to advance to WCWS semifinals

The Florida Gators are among the last four teams standing at the Women’s College World Series after taking down Alabama, 6-4, on Sunday night.

The Crimson Tide struck first, scoring an unearned run in the second and another (earned) in the third. Fortunately, Florida plated two in the top of the third to keep things knotted halfway through the contest.

Designated player Reagan Walsh drove in her second run of the day in the fifth, but it was catcher Jocely Erickson who delivered the biggest blow of the day in the sixth. Erickson immediately punished the defense for an error with her three-run shot.

The four-run lead made a sticky bottom of the sixth a bit more comfortable than it should have been. Alabama loaded the bases with one out and Florida starter Keagan Rothrock’s stamina was wavering.

Rothrock almost got the groundball she needed to leave the inning unharmed, but a low throw to first scored the run. Another single cut the lead down to two before Rothrock got a line out to left to end the threat.

The seventh was much quieter for both sides, ending a dramatic contest between two SEC powerhouses. Rothrock polished off her 25th complete game and 32nd win of the season.

Florida faces No. 2 seed Oklahoma on Monday at noon ET with hopes of forcing a doubleheader. Two wins against the Sooners put the Gators in the Women’s College World Series Finals.

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire