Florida softball run ruled by No. 1 Texas at Women’s College World Series

The top-seeded Texas Longhorns dominated No. 4 Florida, 10-0, in a Women’s College World Series winner’s bracket game Saturday night.

Texas homered three times, scoring five runs in the first and fourth innings. Gators starter Keagan Rothrock lasted just 14 pitches before getting the hook. Whatever film the Longhorns watched had them ready for everything she threw, leading to Rothrock’s eighth loss of the season.

Ava Brown kept the Longhorns off the board in the second and third, but things got ugly in the fourth. Mackenzie Wooten failed to record in relief of Brown before Olivia Miller got out of the inning.

Texas starter Mac Morgan had a chance at a shortened no-hitter, but Friday night’s hero, Katie Kistler, notched Florida’s only hit of the day in the top of the fifth. Morgan answered by inducing a ground ball for a double play.

Florida now played No. 14 Alabama on Sunday for a chance to play Oklahoma. the Gators would need to win twice against the Sooners to earn a spot in the College World Series Finals, but it’s one game at a time at this point in the year.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire