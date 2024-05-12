Florida softball earns SEC Championship title over Missouri Tigers

Florida softball earned its sixth Southeastern Conference Tournament title on Sunday with a 6-1 win over the Missouri Tigers at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama. The tournament victory ties the Gators for the best in the league and gives head coach Tim Walton the most of any skipper in SEC history.

The Orange and Blue entered the tournament as a No. 2 seed while Mizzou was a No. 5 seed coming in. The seedings played out as expected in the finals as Florida simply had too much for Missouri.

Walton’s team scored five of their six runs via the long ball, with Skylar Wallace and Mia Williams both going deep in this one. Right-handed pitcher Keagan Rothrock tossed her second consecutive complete-game performance to steady the Gators in the circle.

The program improved its SEC Tournament record to 40-29 after a 3-0 sweep this year. This was also Florida’s 10th SEC Tournament Championship game appearance, which ranks second most in league history behind the LSU Tigers‘ 11 appearances.

The Gators now await their placement in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship bracket during the Selection Show that will air live Sunday on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET.

